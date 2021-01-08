Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 8.

US Democratic leaders call for Trump's removal from office as Cabinet member quits

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mr Trump posed an ongoing danger to the country.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook, Instagram to block Trump's accounts for rest of his presidential term

Social media companies have been under pressure to police misinformation about the US election.

READ MORE HERE

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case emerges

The hotel staff is a Malaysian woman who delivers pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What do we know so far about children who are infected with Covid-19?

Children and young people have a much lower risk of contracting the virus.

READ MORE HERE

Trust, TraceTogether and treatment of cancer patients

How ministers deal with mistakes when things go wrong can erode or strengthen trust, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

World Economic Forum meeting in Singapore moved to May 25-28

The conference was originally scheduled to be held in Singapore from May 13 to 16.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's 'lost generation' of students torn between staying safe from Covid-19 and getting an education

Malaysia's government schools will reopen as scheduled, despite a spike in cases.

READ MORE HERE

Bungalow at centre of Yang Yin saga on sale again, for $25m

This comes nearly three years after a failed tender and at a lower price than the initial $35m.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for brothers whose family members abused friend till a near-death state

The victim was chained to a bed, struck with a hammer and had her toes twisted by pliers.

READ MORE HERE

Tesla's Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

An unprecedented rally in Tesla's share price fuelled Mr Musk's rise on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

READ MORE HERE