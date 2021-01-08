Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 8.
US Democratic leaders call for Trump's removal from office as Cabinet member quits
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mr Trump posed an ongoing danger to the country.
Facebook, Instagram to block Trump's accounts for rest of his presidential term
Social media companies have been under pressure to police misinformation about the US election.
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case emerges
The hotel staff is a Malaysian woman who delivers pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests.
askST: What do we know so far about children who are infected with Covid-19?
Children and young people have a much lower risk of contracting the virus.
Trust, TraceTogether and treatment of cancer patients
How ministers deal with mistakes when things go wrong can erode or strengthen trust, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
World Economic Forum meeting in Singapore moved to May 25-28
The conference was originally scheduled to be held in Singapore from May 13 to 16.
Malaysia's 'lost generation' of students torn between staying safe from Covid-19 and getting an education
Malaysia's government schools will reopen as scheduled, despite a spike in cases.
Bungalow at centre of Yang Yin saga on sale again, for $25m
This comes nearly three years after a failed tender and at a lower price than the initial $35m.
Jail for brothers whose family members abused friend till a near-death state
The victim was chained to a bed, struck with a hammer and had her toes twisted by pliers.
Tesla's Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person
An unprecedented rally in Tesla's share price fuelled Mr Musk's rise on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.