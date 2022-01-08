Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 8, 2022.
What to look out for in 2022: ST editors look ahead to the biggest issues of the new year
Is this the year we finally emerge from the pandemic? Will S'pore know who its fourth PM could be?
Over half of primary school pupils have signed up for Covid-19 vaccination: Chan Chun Sing
OCBC continues with physical tokens, reversing plan to phase them out
Chutes choked up till third floor at Canberra Crescent blocks due to 'refuse collection problem'
Driver dies in blaze after rental car catches fire following carpark crash
Sporting Life: Controversial Djokovic a mystery which tennis can't work out
Novak Djokovic is an unstoppable force, a contrary hero and an acquired taste, says Rohit Brijnath.
How to calculate vaccination validity? Answers to questions on Covid-19 booster jab and more
After Jan 6 riot on Capitol, US politics has become a zero-sum contest
President Biden's blistering speech to mark the anniversary won't move the political divide.
NTUC Income should avoid another 'POSB' episode amid bid to corporatise
The co-op insurer must continue providing affordable protection amid its bid to corporatise.
Chinatown roars into Chinese New Year with tiger light-up
