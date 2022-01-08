Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 8, 2022.

What to look out for in 2022: ST editors look ahead to the biggest issues of the new year

Is this the year we finally emerge from the pandemic? Will S'pore know who its fourth PM could be?

Over half of primary school pupils have signed up for Covid-19 vaccination: Chan Chun Sing

Around 42,000, out of about 220,000 pupils, are done with their first shot.

OCBC continues with physical tokens, reversing plan to phase them out

The bank had planned to transition to a fully digital authentication process.

Chutes choked up till third floor at Canberra Crescent blocks due to 'refuse collection problem'

A Sembawang Town Council spokesman said the garbage was collected on Thursday. 

Driver dies in blaze after rental car catches fire following carpark crash

The collision occurred in the open carpark at Block 42 Cassia Crescent on Friday.

Sporting Life: Controversial Djokovic a mystery which tennis can't work out

Novak Djokovic is an unstoppable force, a contrary hero and an acquired taste, says Rohit Brijnath.

How to calculate vaccination validity? Answers to questions on Covid-19 booster jab and more

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung detailed specific scenarios with examples.

After Jan 6 riot on Capitol, US politics has become a zero-sum contest

President Biden's blistering speech to mark the anniversary won't move the political divide.

NTUC Income should avoid another 'POSB' episode amid bid to corporatise

The co-op insurer must continue providing affordable protection amid its bid to corporatise.

Chinatown roars into Chinese New Year with tiger light-up

The daily light-up will take place till March 2 from 7pm to midnight.

