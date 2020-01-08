Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 8.
Indonesian Reynhard Sinaga, Britain's 'worst rapist', played Good Samaritan in luring victims to his flat
Sinaga is believed to have used different ruses - offering a place to wait for friends or to charge a mobile phone - to lure about 190 victims to his apartment.
At least 56 killed in stampede at funeral of Iran general Soleimani, as Teheran vows revenge on US
The stampede occurred in the south-eastern city of Kerman, where the funeral ceremony drew tens of thousands of people onto the streets.
Wuhan pneumonia outbreak: Hong Kong officials to get quarantine powers, masks selling out
Currently, doctors and hospitals inform the authorities of patients who have recently visited Wuhan on a voluntary basis.
Dengue cases up again after five weeks of decline
There are now 86 active clusters, an increase of almost a third since the middle of last month.
'That's exactly what neighbours are about': Australians welcome Singapore's help to fight bush fires
"When tragedies strike, we humans have an amazing capacity, thank you Singapore," said one post.
'MOH advice' on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
The "advice" tells people to constantly sip water as "once your membrane in your throat is dried, the virus will invade into your body within 10 mins".
Woodlands residents look forward to new MRT stations
Compared with feeder buses, trains plying the three stations will be able to transport more commuters at one go more quickly.
Digital banks could mean lower costs for consumers
Singapore banks will likely ramp up their services as a result of the competition, say analysts.
Condo's management ordered to pay unit owner $85k and repair damage to collapsed false ceiling
Three people were injured in the August 2018 incident.
NSF admits to flying drone unlawfully near Singapore Flyer during 2019 National Day Parade
There were many signboards in the vicinity informing people they should not fly or have a drone in their possession at the time.