Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 8.

Indonesian Reynhard Sinaga, Britain's 'worst rapist', played Good Samaritan in luring victims to his flat



A CCTV screengrab of Indonesian serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga leaving his house in search of his young male victims. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



Sinaga is believed to have used different ruses - offering a place to wait for friends or to charge a mobile phone - to lure about 190 victims to his apartment.

At least 56 killed in stampede at funeral of Iran general Soleimani, as Teheran vows revenge on US



Mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the coffin of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani during the final stage of funeral processions in his hometown Kerman on Jan 7, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The stampede occurred in the south-eastern city of Kerman, where the funeral ceremony drew tens of thousands of people onto the streets.

Wuhan pneumonia outbreak: Hong Kong officials to get quarantine powers, masks selling out



A photo taken on Jan 4, 2020, shows health surveillance officers at the immigration counters at Hong Kong's international airport. PHOTO: AP



Currently, doctors and hospitals inform the authorities of patients who have recently visited Wuhan on a voluntary basis.

Dengue cases up again after five weeks of decline



Singapore had its third-biggest dengue outbreak in 2019, with more than 16,100 people down with the viral infection. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



There are now 86 active clusters, an increase of almost a third since the middle of last month.

'That's exactly what neighbours are about': Australians welcome Singapore's help to fight bush fires



Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel loading supplies onto a Chinook bound for Royal Australian Air Force Base East Sale, Victoria. PHOTO: NG ENG NG/ FACEBOOK



"When tragedies strike, we humans have an amazing capacity, thank you Singapore," said one post.

'MOH advice' on how not to catch influenza is a hoax



The advice in the fake message tells people to constantly sip water as "once your membrane in your throat is dried, the virus will invade into your body within 10 mins". PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE



The "advice" tells people to constantly sip water as "once your membrane in your throat is dried, the virus will invade into your body within 10 mins".

Woodlands residents look forward to new MRT stations



The new Woodlands South MRT station. It takes about an hour for Woodlands residents to travel from Woodlands South to Orchard, but this will be reduced to half an hour on the Thomson-East Coast Line in future, according to the Land Transport Authority. ST PHOTOS: KELLY HUI



Compared with feeder buses, trains plying the three stations will be able to transport more commuters at one go more quickly.

Digital banks could mean lower costs for consumers



The Monetary Authority of Singapore is issuing up to five digital banking licences by the middle of this year - two full-bank licences that permit retail banking, and three for wholesale banking. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore banks will likely ramp up their services as a result of the competition, say analysts.

Condo's management ordered to pay unit owner $85k and repair damage to collapsed false ceiling



Mandalay Mansion, sited off Balestier Road, where the false ceiling of a penthouse collapsed due to the weight of spalling concrete that had accumulated on it. ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI



Three people were injured in the August 2018 incident.

NSF admits to flying drone unlawfully near Singapore Flyer during 2019 National Day Parade



Tan Jin Kang pleaded guilty to possessing the prohibited device at the spot, which had been declared a "special event area" under the Public Order Act. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



There were many signboards in the vicinity informing people they should not fly or have a drone in their possession at the time.

