Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7, 2024

Updated
Published
27 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Full reopening of Ulu Pandan Park Connector to be delayed by about 6 months to mid-2024

Difficult site conditions arising from unusually heavy rainfall slowed the progress of the works, said HDB.

READ MORE HERE

Who will be Taiwan’s next president: Maverick, former top cop or career politician?

On Jan 13, some 19.5 million Taiwanese will vote for their next president.

READ MORE HERE

Laid-off Lazada staff offered 2 weeks’ pay for each year of service; union negotiating on benefits

Lazada has since apologised for not informing NTUC and the union of the retrenchment exercise.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Residents, workers in Jalan Bukit Merah informed about mandatory TB screening

MOH will continue talking to the residents and addressing their concerns about the screening until Jan 9.

READ MORE HERE

Want to live to 100? Eat beans, walk, have a purpose and friends, says Blue Zones author Dan Buettner

He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why Singapore is a “manufactured” Blue Zone 2.0.

READ MORE HERE

5 tips to get the most out of your investment portfolio

With all the uncertainty facing investors in 2024, it is good to take measures to get your portfolio into shape, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.

READ MORE HERE

US temporarily grounds some Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after Alaska Airlines blowout

The blowout had forced the emergency landing of an airplane loaded with passengers.

READ MORE HERE

Polytechnics draw students from secondary schools, JCs and ITE through multiple pathways

In 2023, around 21,100 students enrolled into full-time diploma courses across the five polytechnics.

READ MORE HERE

How to travel together and still stay friends

Going on a trip with your friends? Division of labour, time apart and empathy are key to making it work, writes Lim Ai Leen.

READ MORE HERE

My brave new year: People in Singapore aiming for big goals in 2024

A cancer survivor is setting his sights on expanding his F&B businesses while a martial arts coach is attempting to break her own record.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top