Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7, 2024

Full reopening of Ulu Pandan Park Connector to be delayed by about 6 months to mid-2024
Difficult site conditions arising from unusually heavy rainfall slowed the progress of the works, said HDB.
Who will be Taiwan’s next president: Maverick, former top cop or career politician?
Laid-off Lazada staff offered 2 weeks’ pay for each year of service; union negotiating on benefits
Lazada has since apologised for not informing NTUC and the union of the retrenchment exercise.
Residents, workers in Jalan Bukit Merah informed about mandatory TB screening
MOH will continue talking to the residents and addressing their concerns about the screening until Jan 9.
Want to live to 100? Eat beans, walk, have a purpose and friends, says Blue Zones author Dan Buettner
He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why Singapore is a “manufactured” Blue Zone 2.0.
5 tips to get the most out of your investment portfolio
With all the uncertainty facing investors in 2024, it is good to take measures to get your portfolio into shape, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
US temporarily grounds some Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after Alaska Airlines blowout
Polytechnics draw students from secondary schools, JCs and ITE through multiple pathways
In 2023, around 21,100 students enrolled into full-time diploma courses across the five polytechnics.
How to travel together and still stay friends
Going on a trip with your friends? Division of labour, time apart and empathy are key to making it work, writes Lim Ai Leen.
My brave new year: People in Singapore aiming for big goals in 2024
A cancer survivor is setting his sights on expanding his F&B businesses while a martial arts coach is attempting to break her own record.