Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Updated
Published
8 min ago

More becoming property agents in S'pore as booming market beckons

Nearly 4,500 joined in the last two years, up from 1,570 in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Scam scourge here to stay, other countries learning from Singapore’s anti-scam approach: Police

Authorities have been tackling the scourge aggressively and urging stakeholders from private sector and community to fight scams with them.

READ MORE HERE

Why are Creative Technology’s shares rising?

Speculation is rife that the family of the late Mr Sim Wong Hoo will sell his stake in the company to investors who could take it private.

READ MORE HERE

Natural gas remains critical to generating electricity in Singapore: Tuas Power executive

Alternative options such as hydrogen are still not commercially viable, said Tuas Power's COO Michael Wong.

READ MORE HERE

McCarthy gains momentum in US Speaker bid but still falls short

He picked up the support of most of the right-wing hardliners who had opposed his bid.

READ MORE HERE

Ong Ye Kung to outline S’pore’s response to global Covid-19 situation in Parliament on Monday

Another issue to be scrutinised is the flouting of MOP rules by BTO flat owners, with nine MPs filing questions on the matter.

READ MORE HERE

StanChart to join other banks in hiring in S’pore even as Wall Street banks, tech giants cut staff

It will be hiring around 1,800 people here, in areas such as relationship management, sustainable finance and app development.

READ MORE HERE

Thai border communities bear brunt of drug surge after Myanmar coup

The instability has also meant a surge in quantities of illicit drugs finding their way to the rest of South-east Asia.

READ MORE HERE

New Year’s Eve tradition of firing flares from ships halted after authorities flag safety concerns

For decades, mariners on vessels in Singapore’s harbour have fired flares at the stroke of midnight each Jan 1.

READ MORE HERE

Top 5 fitness trends to watch in 2023

From primal movement to smart rings and VR health apps, ST looks at what's hot for the year.

READ MORE HERE

