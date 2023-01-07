Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More becoming property agents in S'pore as booming market beckons
Scam scourge here to stay, other countries learning from Singapore’s anti-scam approach: Police
Authorities have been tackling the scourge aggressively and urging stakeholders from private sector and community to fight scams with them.
Why are Creative Technology’s shares rising?
Speculation is rife that the family of the late Mr Sim Wong Hoo will sell his stake in the company to investors who could take it private.
Natural gas remains critical to generating electricity in Singapore: Tuas Power executive
Alternative options such as hydrogen are still not commercially viable, said Tuas Power's COO Michael Wong.
McCarthy gains momentum in US Speaker bid but still falls short
He picked up the support of most of the right-wing hardliners who had opposed his bid.
Ong Ye Kung to outline S’pore’s response to global Covid-19 situation in Parliament on Monday
Another issue to be scrutinised is the flouting of MOP rules by BTO flat owners, with nine MPs filing questions on the matter.
StanChart to join other banks in hiring in S’pore even as Wall Street banks, tech giants cut staff
It will be hiring around 1,800 people here, in areas such as relationship management, sustainable finance and app development.
Thai border communities bear brunt of drug surge after Myanmar coup
The instability has also meant a surge in quantities of illicit drugs finding their way to the rest of South-east Asia.
New Year’s Eve tradition of firing flares from ships halted after authorities flag safety concerns
For decades, mariners on vessels in Singapore’s harbour have fired flares at the stroke of midnight each Jan 1.
Top 5 fitness trends to watch in 2023
From primal movement to smart rings and VR health apps, ST looks at what's hot for the year.