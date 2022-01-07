Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 7, 2022.
Wider range of offerings for customers if NTUC Income goes corporate: Experts
They say the insurer could provide better packages and services, including higher and broader insurance benefits.
NTUC Income's move may raise questions over its social mission
It is reasonable for union members and the public to expect the new Income not to abandon its social mission, says Toh Yong Chuan.
813 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; weekly infection growth rate rises to 1.5
There were 365 new Omicron cases on Thursday, down from the 440 cases reported the day before.
Omicron may be less severe, but not 'mild', say WHO officials
"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people," said the WHO chief.
Covid-19 boosters: When will your fully vaccinated status expire?
What is the rationale behind the nine-month expiry date of one's fully vaccinated status? ST answers some questions.
Smooth process on first day of Covid-19 vaccination for Primary 1 to 3 pupils
Immunisation for the children began on Thursday at 14 paediatric vaccination centres.
US President Biden tears into predecessor Trump, blaming him directly for Capitol violence
Mr Biden said Mr Trump did nothing for hours after he rallied the mob to attack the US Capitol.
The ongoing battle over democracy
Is Singapore a democracy? Are Western democracies democratic when over half their populations say the system is broken?
Djokovic a victim of politics, kept in captivity in Australia, say family
Djokovic will attend a court hearing on Monday in which he hopes to overturn the federal government ban on his entry to Australia.
Robot parade: NUS students try out self-driving scooter, golf carts on campus
The eight-hour pop-up and real-world trial involved four golf carts, a wheelchair, a scooter and a car.
