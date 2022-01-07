Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Updated
Published
47 sec ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 7, 2022.

Wider range of offerings for customers if NTUC Income goes corporate: Experts

They say the insurer could provide better packages and services, including higher and broader insurance benefits.

READ MORE HERE

NTUC Income's move may raise questions over its social mission

It is reasonable for union members and the public to expect the new Income not to abandon its social mission, says Toh Yong Chuan.

READ MORE HERE

813 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; weekly infection growth rate rises to 1.5

There were 365 new Omicron cases on Thursday, down from the 440 cases reported the day before.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Omicron may be less severe, but not 'mild', say WHO officials

"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people," said the WHO chief.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 boosters: When will your fully vaccinated status expire?

What is the rationale behind the nine-month expiry date of one's fully vaccinated status? ST answers some questions.

READ MORE HERE

Smooth process on first day of Covid-19 vaccination for Primary 1 to 3 pupils

Immunisation for the children began on Thursday at 14 paediatric vaccination centres.

READ MORE HERE

US President Biden tears into predecessor Trump, blaming him directly for Capitol violence

Mr Biden said Mr Trump did nothing for hours after he rallied the mob to attack the US Capitol.

READ MORE HERE

The ongoing battle over democracy

Is Singapore a democracy? Are Western democracies democratic when over half their populations say the system is broken?

READ MORE HERE

Djokovic a victim of politics, kept in captivity in Australia, say family

Djokovic will attend a court hearing on Monday in which he hopes to overturn the federal government ban on his entry to Australia.

READ MORE HERE

Robot parade: NUS students try out self-driving scooter, golf carts on campus

The eight-hour pop-up and real-world trial involved four golf carts, a wheelchair, a scooter and a car.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly issues right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.