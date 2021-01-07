Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 7.

Woman shot inside US Capitol dies after pro-Trump protesters storm building

The city is under curfew and the National Guard has been deployed after protesters stormed barricades.

Democrats gain control of US Senate with wins in Georgia

Jon Ossoff was proclaimed the winner in the second of two Senate runoff races.

America's toxic divide explodes and anger likely to remain

The US is a tinderbox with a population deeply divided, says US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

Hongkongers shocked and divided by arrests of pro-democracy leaders

The city's pro-Beijing lawmakers welcomed the arrests but others see it as a purge of the opposition.

NUS had 71 complaints of sexual misconduct involving students in past five years

The number was highest in 2019, when 25 such reports were made.

Korean man who works at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport among 2 new unlinked Covid-19 community cases in S'pore

A preliminary test showed he was positive for the more infectious UK strain of Covid-19.

Plaza Singapura, Marina Bay Sands among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

Covid-19 patients had visited Cold Storage and Spotlight at Plaza Singapura on Dec 29.

Malaysia's health chief calls for targeted lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge

The number of active cases filled hospital beds to near full capacity.

Family of Singapore's richest billionaire, a co-founder of hotpot chain Haidilao, buys freehold bungalow for $42m

At $1,940 psf, the freehold good class bungalow in Gallop Road is the priciest per square foot for the area.

No more long queues outside Lim Chee Guan outlets as orders for bak kwa move online

Long or overnight queues outside its outlets were a common sight in previous years.

