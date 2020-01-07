Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 7.
Parliament: Chan Chun Sing allays fears about foreigners in workforce, telling S'poreans 'this Govt will always have your back'
The Government has "done the right things by getting the balance right", he said in his reply to Mr Liang Eng Hwa and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh.
Singapore's first Exclusion Order: Man's noisy neighbours say they will not comply
He intends to file Magistrate's Complaint to privately prosecute them for flouting order. If convicted, they could be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.
Parliament: Review of practice of withholding PSLE result slips to be completed by this year, says Ong Ye Kung
The minister's remarks come after a viral Facebook post cast the spotlight on the Ministry of Education's practice of withholding original result slips when school fees are defaulted.
Fatal Maserati accident: Victim was hardworking single mum who raised 2 daughters, says family
The 69-year-old was on her way to her provision shop in Chinatown when she met with a fatal accident involving two cars.
Parliament: Electoral boundaries committee still deliberating, report not ready, says Chan Chun Sing
The release of the committee's report, which will detail the battleground for the upcoming general election, is the next step before the President dissolves Parliament and issues the Writ of Election.
Iran likely to bide its time before hitting back at US
The real revenge could arrive months if not years later, in the shape of a hit at not only American, but also broader Western targets worldwide.
Parliament: NSF injured in Taiwan parachute training was first such case since 1974, says Ng Eng Hen
A formal Board of Inquiry, supported by the SAF Inspector General's Office, has been convened by the Singapore Army for a full investigation of this incident, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said.
Wrong body cremated: Undertakers issue public apology over mix-up
Najib's lawyer refutes claim by Jho Low he is 'victim' in 1MDB scandal
The defence team of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak has maintained that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is the central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.
CES 2020: The new IoT, or 'intelligence of things', is the major tech trend of the decade
Artificial intelligence continues to make its mark in the consumer tech world as it inches its way into almost every product imaginable.