Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Parliament: Chan Chun Sing allays fears about foreigners in workforce, telling S'poreans 'this Govt will always have your back'



The Manpower Ministry is continually updating the Fair Consideration Framework to ensure a fair, level playing field for Singaporeans, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Government has "done the right things by getting the balance right", he said in his reply to Mr Liang Eng Hwa and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh.

Singapore's first Exclusion Order: Man's noisy neighbours say they will not comply



Mr Daniel See pasting a copy of an Exclusion Order directing his neighbours to leave their residence after they were found to have breached an earlier court order to stop creating a din. PHOTO: ST FILE



He intends to file Magistrate's Complaint to privately prosecute them for flouting order. If convicted, they could be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

Parliament: Review of practice of withholding PSLE result slips to be completed by this year, says Ong Ye Kung



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said withholding the original PSLE result slip is a last resort if parents still accumulate arrears, even after steps like getting them to apply for financial help have been taken. PHOTO: ST FILE



The minister's remarks come after a viral Facebook post cast the spotlight on the Ministry of Education's practice of withholding original result slips when school fees are defaulted.

Fatal Maserati accident: Victim was hardworking single mum who raised 2 daughters, says family



A 25-year-old driver was arrested after a Maserati was involved in an accident with an e-bike, resulting in the death of the 69-year-old female rider, in Cantonment Road on Jan 5, 2020. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE



The 69-year-old was on her way to her provision shop in Chinatown when she met with a fatal accident involving two cars.

Parliament: Electoral boundaries committee still deliberating, report not ready, says Chan Chun Sing



Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee has not completed its deliberations. PHOTO: GOV.SG



The release of the committee's report, which will detail the battleground for the upcoming general election, is the next step before the President dissolves Parliament and issues the Writ of Election.

Iran likely to bide its time before hitting back at US



Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (seventh from right), leading a prayer as the new head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force Esmail Ghaani (fifth from right) joined in the prayer session over the caskets of Major-General Qassem Soleimani and others in Teheran yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The real revenge could arrive months if not years later, in the shape of a hit at not only American, but also broader Western targets worldwide.

Parliament: NSF injured in Taiwan parachute training was first such case since 1974, says Ng Eng Hen



In a photo taken on May 14, 2013, a string of parachutes blooms behind a C-130 Hercules. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the SAF conducts about 6,000 static-line parachute jumps every year. PHOTO: ST FILE



A formal Board of Inquiry, supported by the SAF Inspector General's Office, has been convened by the Singapore Army for a full investigation of this incident, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said.

Wrong body cremated: Undertakers issue public apology over mix-up



Family members of Mr Kee Kin Tiong, 82, told The Straits Times they were in "great pain" over the mix-up. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Najib's lawyer refutes claim by Jho Low he is 'victim' in 1MDB scandal



Fugitive financier Jho Low claimed in an interview with The Straits Times that the charges brought against him over the financial scandal were politically motivated. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The defence team of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak has maintained that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is the central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

CES 2020: The new IoT, or 'intelligence of things', is the major tech trend of the decade



Consumer Technology Association vice-president of research Steve Koenig, talks about 2020 trends to watch at a news conference prior to the kick-off of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, on Jan 5, 2020. PHOTO: AP



Artificial intelligence continues to make its mark in the consumer tech world as it inches its way into almost every product imaginable.

