Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Creative founder Sim Wong Hoo’s unexpected death leaves friends, colleagues shocked
10 things about Sim Wong Hoo, who took on Apple and Samsung
Mr Sim sued Apple in 2006 for patent infringement with its iPods and walked away with US$100 million in compensation.
Domestic affairs will set the tone for Singapore in 2023
Housing policy, cost of living, a Covid-19 review and sentiments over China may prove to be hot-button issues this year, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Lone wolves still main terror threat to S’pore, terrorist activity could pick up: Report
The easing of Covid-19-related movement restrictions could lead to a resurgence of terrorist activity in the region.
Hardline Republicans dig in against Kevin McCarthy’s US House Speaker bid
As a 10th vote in three days got under way, there was as yet no sign Mr McCarthy had a path to nailing down the job.
Marcos’ diplomatic dance with China and US
He can't afford to be seen as siding with one and making an enemy of the other, say correspondents Benjamin Kang Lim and Mara Cepeda.
T-bill auction yield dips to 4.2%, but demand remains healthy
One strategist said yields will likely go higher, particularly for shorter maturities of six months and one year, given rising rates in the US.
Football: FAS says fans segregation necessary to ensure safety after police called in for AFF Championship game
Several Vietnam supporters were denied entry as they had the wrong tickets to the Singapore match at Jalan Besar Stadium on Dec 30.
Parents want well-read kids, but are they themselves reading?
Books power learning, but parents too need to embrace this ethos of reading for child development to really take flight, says the writer.
CES 2023: BMW’s colour-shifting concept car among innovations unveiled
The four-door electric sedan can talk to you, tell you how it feels and change colour at will.