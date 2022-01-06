Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 6, 2022.
38,000 seniors remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, down from 200,000 in July 2021
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung says vaccination and boosters are still the primary response to Covid-19.
805 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; weekly infection growth rate rises to 1.28
Tightened border measures helped buy time to prepare healthcare system for Omicron: Lawrence Wong
"At this juncture, now that Omicron is in our community... our focus now is to move towards living with Omicron," he said.
S'pore hospitals well able to deal with increase in Covid-19 cases, ICU occupancy at 7%
Hospitals have also cautiously started to clear some of the elective caseload of patients with less urgent conditions.
Serious side effects from Covid-19 vaccine among parents' concerns
About 1,300 parents submitted more than 900 questions at a webinar on Wednesday evening.
Novak Djokovic refused entry into Australia over vaccine exemption
He was told he would need to leave the country, following a 12-hour stand-off with government officials at a Melbourne Airport.
Home buyers to get more information from developers, better protection under proposed changes
Bonus of about $1m awaits S'pore's Loh Kean Yew after World C'ships win
The amount comprises potential sponsorship and monetary contributions from benefactors and various partners.
Counting the cost of flood damage in Singapore
Climate change means more flash floods, and Singapore is particularly vulnerable. This is not just an engineering issue, though.
Second attempt to free cinereous vulture fails after bird not able to sustain flight
