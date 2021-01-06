Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 6.

Police can access TraceTogether data only through person involved in criminal probe: Vivian Balakrishnan

TraceTogether collects only Bluetooth proximity data, not location data.

READ MORE HERE

Police's ability to use TraceTogether data raises questions on trust: Experts

The law allows the police to ask for any data they deem necessary for investigations, said experts.

READ MORE HERE

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the country

This is due to the suspension of flights going there from Singapore, said SingPost.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Newly arrived foreign workers to undergo extra 7-day Covid-19 testing programme before moving into dorms

They will undergo additional swab tests and will still be able to go to work, before moving into their dorms.

READ MORE HERE

US Senate races in Georgia draw to a close

Some 3.1 million votes were already cast in person or by mail before Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Despite pressure from Trump, Mike Pence won't interfere in Congress election count, say aides

Pence plans to stick to his ceremonial duties, advisers say.

READ MORE HERE

Zara, Prive and Cedele at Orchard Road among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

Two Cedele outlets at Velocity @ Novena Square and VivoCity were also visited by Covid-19 patients.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: About 1,000 people asked to return Sirs payouts after errors were found in their applications

The number affected amounts to about 0.5% of around 200,000 successful Sirs applications.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Clementi Forest still zoned for residential use, but no immediate need to develop site

The site has been zoned for residential use since 1998.

READ MORE HERE

Skipping breakfast? You may be putting your health at risk

Breakfast is important as it helps to manage a person's energy level and sets the tone for the whole day.

READ MORE HERE