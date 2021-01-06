Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 6.
Police can access TraceTogether data only through person involved in criminal probe: Vivian Balakrishnan
TraceTogether collects only Bluetooth proximity data, not location data.
Police's ability to use TraceTogether data raises questions on trust: Experts
The law allows the police to ask for any data they deem necessary for investigations, said experts.
SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the country
This is due to the suspension of flights going there from Singapore, said SingPost.
Newly arrived foreign workers to undergo extra 7-day Covid-19 testing programme before moving into dorms
They will undergo additional swab tests and will still be able to go to work, before moving into their dorms.
US Senate races in Georgia draw to a close
Some 3.1 million votes were already cast in person or by mail before Tuesday.
Despite pressure from Trump, Mike Pence won't interfere in Congress election count, say aides
Pence plans to stick to his ceremonial duties, advisers say.
Zara, Prive and Cedele at Orchard Road among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious
Two Cedele outlets at Velocity @ Novena Square and VivoCity were also visited by Covid-19 patients.
Parliament: About 1,000 people asked to return Sirs payouts after errors were found in their applications
The number affected amounts to about 0.5% of around 200,000 successful Sirs applications.
Parliament: Clementi Forest still zoned for residential use, but no immediate need to develop site
The site has been zoned for residential use since 1998.
Skipping breakfast? You may be putting your health at risk
Breakfast is important as it helps to manage a person's energy level and sets the tone for the whole day.