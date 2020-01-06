Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 6.

1MDB scandal: Fugitive Jho Low tells ST he was just an intermediary





Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, seen here in a file photo. He says he was offered asylum by a country in August last year, but would not disclose which one. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Breaking his silence, he says he is a scapegoat and that others should share the responsibility for the 1MDB scandal.

3-year-old girl with pneumonia and travel history to Wuhan is not linked to outbreak in China: MOH





The Ministry of Health said that the case involving the 3 year-old female Chinese national with pneumonia and travel history to Wuhan is not linked to the pneumonia cluster in China. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The child's pneumonia is due to respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of childhood respiratory infection.

Chinese authorities say viral pneumonia outbreak is not Sars, Mers or bird flu





Health surveillance officers waiting to scan passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Jan 4, 2020. PHOTO: AP



The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said a total of 59 cases of unknown viral pneumonia had been reported as of Sunday, including seven in a critical condition.

Education system tailored to bring out the best in each student: PM Lee





PM Lee Hsien Loong speaking at the Teck Ghee CCC Bursary and Edusave Awards Presentation Ceremony at Townsville Primary School on Jan 4, 2020. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Mr Lee said that no one in Singapore should be put off from pursuing education due to cost, which is why it has always been kept affordable to all.

Iran steps further back from nuclear deal, says no limits on enrichment: State TV





Iranians march on Jan 5, 2020 in the streets of the northwestern city of Ahvaz to pay homage to top general Qasem Soleimani, after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad. PHOTO: AFP/FARS NEWS



Sunday’s statement said Teheran can quickly reverse its steps if US sanctions are removed.

December break too long? Parents disagree, MOE says it's deliberate





Children playing near the Water Wally mascot at the Marina Barrage. ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN



MOE said the annual schedule has worked well over the decades for students, parents, staff and other stakeholders.

Consortium led by V3 Group and EZ-Link bids to be digital full bank, wants to focus on SMEs





Prototypes of credit cards for retail and SME banking, as envisioned by the Beyond consortium, as part of its application for the digital full bank licence. PHOTO: BEYOND CONSORTIUM



It wants to focus on the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, which employ nearly 70 per cent of Singapore's workforce.

Bidadari HDB estate taking shape as residents move in





The rooftop garden on the fourth floor above the multi-storey carpark at Alkaff Vista at the new Bidadari estate. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



With three MRT stations and a bus interchange coming up, the green estate is touted as the new Bishan.

Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati





A 25-year-old driver was arrested after a Maserati was involved in an accident with an e-bike, resulting in the death of the 69-year-old female rider, along Cantonment Road, on Jan 5, 2020. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE



A 25-year-old man was arrested while the second driver left the scene before police arrived.

Taiwanese actor Ming Dao's brother suspected of killing wife and child in grisly murder-suicide





Taiwanese actor Ming Dao has previously opened up about his troubled relationship with his brother in interviews. PHOTOS: WEIBO, SCREENSHOT FROM APPLE DAILY



Messages in the brother's phone suggested that he had over NT$2 million (S$89,834) worth of debt and had told a friend that he has long "lost the will to live".

