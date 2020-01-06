Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 6.
1MDB scandal: Fugitive Jho Low tells ST he was just an intermediary
Breaking his silence, he says he is a scapegoat and that others should share the responsibility for the 1MDB scandal.
3-year-old girl with pneumonia and travel history to Wuhan is not linked to outbreak in China: MOH
The child's pneumonia is due to respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of childhood respiratory infection.
Chinese authorities say viral pneumonia outbreak is not Sars, Mers or bird flu
The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said a total of 59 cases of unknown viral pneumonia had been reported as of Sunday, including seven in a critical condition.
Education system tailored to bring out the best in each student: PM Lee
Mr Lee said that no one in Singapore should be put off from pursuing education due to cost, which is why it has always been kept affordable to all.
Iran steps further back from nuclear deal, says no limits on enrichment: State TV
Sunday’s statement said Teheran can quickly reverse its steps if US sanctions are removed.
December break too long? Parents disagree, MOE says it's deliberate
MOE said the annual schedule has worked well over the decades for students, parents, staff and other stakeholders.
Consortium led by V3 Group and EZ-Link bids to be digital full bank, wants to focus on SMEs
It wants to focus on the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, which employ nearly 70 per cent of Singapore's workforce.
Bidadari HDB estate taking shape as residents move in
With three MRT stations and a bus interchange coming up, the green estate is touted as the new Bishan.
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
A 25-year-old man was arrested while the second driver left the scene before police arrived.
Taiwanese actor Ming Dao's brother suspected of killing wife and child in grisly murder-suicide
Messages in the brother's phone suggested that he had over NT$2 million (S$89,834) worth of debt and had told a friend that he has long "lost the will to live".