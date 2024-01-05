Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 5, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Covid-19 wave ending, with sharp fall in patients admitted to hospitals and ICUs
The wave peaked in the week of Dec 10 to Dec 16, with an estimated 58,300 people infected.
S’pore joins 12 other countries in joint statement to Houthi rebels, warning of consequences
The attacks are an attempt to pressure Israel into stopping its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
State land sales deals hit 11-year high of $7.7 billion in 2023
The number of public deals transacted and their value increased as the Government launched more sites and raised residential housing supply to address demand.
IB exam results: Singapore students continue to surpass global average
Doomed Japan plane on third quake mission when runway disaster hit
The captain and his crew were preparing to take the plane back to the earthquake zone loaded with food and water.
Japan faces inauspicious start to new year with resilience
The festive mood has turned solemn after a devastating earthquake, a fiery plane collision, an inferno at a shopping arcade and a random stabbing on a public train.
askST: How can I stay safe in an earthquake? Which countries are prone to natural disasters?
Travellers heading to a country prone to earthquakes should familiarise themselves with earthquake preparedness measures and buy comprehensive travel insurance.
Mixed reactions as Malaysia’s shoppers pay new sales tax on overseas goods bought online
The move is aimed at boosting demand for local products and levelling the playing field for local retailers.
Trump can win, but can he run in Election 2024?
Mr Trump’s widening lead over President Joe Biden may count for nothing if the Supreme Court says he is unfit to stand for re-election, says Bhagyashree Garekar.
After roller-coaster year, S'pore’s badminton pair Hee and Tan gear up for Olympics
The married couple and mixed doubles partners currently fill the 13th and final Olympic spot.