Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 5

Updated
Published
7 min ago

S’pore’s Q1 hiring outlook dims, but firms prepared to pay more to attract workers: Survey

A hiring boom is anticipated in finance and real estate, which posted the strongest outlook.

No new Covid-19 variant in China, but number of deaths under-reported, says WHO

WHO wants rapid, regular and reliable Chinese data on hospitalisations and deaths.

Walk-in for Covid-19 jabs off to smooth start, with most waiting just 5-10 minutes

Eligible individuals of any age group can now get their vaccination without the need for an appointment.

US House rejects Kevin McCarthy a sixth time, despite Trump unity plea

No business can be conducted until the speakership is settled.

Asia’s year of living dangerously

China, in particular, will be the focus of attention on matters from defence to economic growth to public health, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Red carpet welcome for Marcos and a slew of pacts struck in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said “there is great potential for cooperation” between both nations.

Worried about pollutants from paint? Govt may regulate emissions for indoor products, furnishings

The guidelines and recommendations come from Alliance for Action on Sustainable Spaces to ensure that air breathed indoors is cleaner and greener.

From ‘waste paper’ to prized collection: Highlights of couple’s 60k red packets in museum campaign

They have amassed about 60,000 red packets, most of them from Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

Football: Time to revamp entire squad after Lions’ meek AFF Championship exit, urge coaches

In Singapore's 23-man squad, 13 players are aged 30 and above.

A full spectrum of art for Singapore Art Week

The inaugural art fair Art SG will be one of the highlights of Singapore Art Week 2023.

