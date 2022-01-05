Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022.
Omicron could be dominant Covid-19 strain in S'pore in 2 months: Expert
The number to focus on is that of serious cases which risk overwhelming the healthcare system, said infectious diseases expert Dale Fisher.
Weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate rises above 1 for first time since Nov 12; 842 new cases in S’pore
In-person CCAs resume; students may interact in groups of up to 5
These are among several school activities that have resumed since Tuesday, says Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.
Some Covid-19 patients ineligible for recovery at home can now do so, with roll-out of 'virtual wards'
These patients include those who are unvaccinated, on immunosuppressive drugs, or those with chronic medical conditions.
Singapore manufacturing activity expands at faster pace in December
Manufacturing activity grew for the 18th straight month in December, amid optimism in the industry that growth will continue into this year.
More evacuations in flood-hit Johor but forecast is for better weather in 5 Malaysian states
Six other states have also been hit by the flooding with nearly 13,000 people displaced.
US at grave risk of deepening domestic discord, political violence
Recent polls point to persistent rifts in perceptions of the Jan 6 insurrection - and deep pessimism about the future of US democracy.
Red-amber-green turning arrows installed at nearly 700 traffic junctions in Singapore
The authorities have sought to replace discretionary right turns at signalised junctions here since 2018.
Tips for a healthier you in 2022: Have fun and know your needs
The Straits Times asked 10 experts - including the Health Promotion Board - how to get healthier in 2022.
Tennis: Djokovic criticised for medical exemption to play at Australian Open
"I think if it was me that wasn't vaccinated, I wouldn't be getting an exemption," said Britain's Jamie Murray.
