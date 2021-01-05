Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 5.
All who take Covid-19 jabs will get physical vaccination card, cannot choose which vaccine to take
Allowing people to choose vaccines will unnecessarily complicate efforts, said Gan Kim Yong.
Parliament: Employees can retain job scope even if not getting Covid-19 vaccine, says Gan Kim Yong
All workers should continue to take the necessary precautions such as wearing masks.
England goes into new Covid-19 lockdown as cases surge
The number of cases threatens to overwhelm parts of the health system.
Top Georgia election official says White House pushed him to take Trump call
Two Democratic members of Congress have asked the FBI director to investigate the call.
Strong reactions in Malaysia to termination of KL-Singapore HSR project
Two state governments have urged the government to continue with the project.
Vaccinated travellers to Singapore to face same measures as non-vaccinated travellers for now: Lawrence Wong
It will consider relaxing measures if the vaccines prove to significantly curb the spread of the disease, said Lawrence Wong.
What will the tech world look like in 2021?
The world's largest work-from-home experiment and the debate on AI ethics are among the tech issues you should be concerned about.
OCBC again cuts interest rates on flagship 360 savings account
This is the fourth round of revisions since May last year.
Suite Life: New staycation experiences to try in 2021
A resort in a golf course, a "hospi-tel" and other glamorous boutique lodgings that are worth checking out.
Veteran Hong Kong actress Lee Heung Kam dies at age 88
She was best known for her roles in TVB dramas.