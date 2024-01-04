Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 4, 2024

Updated
Published
46 min ago

Mobile phone users to be given option to block overseas calls as part of new anti-scam measures

The authorities also aim to work with Google to improve anti-malware measures on Android phones amid a scourge of malware attacks.

MPVs to use bus lanes at Tuas Checkpoint

The passengers have to alight to clear immigration before they can continue their journey.

US interest rates likely to stay high 'for some time': Fed

The Fed recently pencilled in up to three rate cuts in 2024, sending US stock markets surging to new records.

How Japan Airlines crew led 367 passengers to safety from a burning plane

It took the crew just 18 minutes to get all 367 travellers off the burning plane.

ST Explains: Runway incursions around the world and how airports prevent them

A runway incursion has been singled out as a probable cause of the fiery collision between a Japan Airlines jet and a coast guard plane at a Tokyo airport on Jan 2.

Lazada cuts staff amid speculation of upcoming IPO

It declined to disclose how many in Singapore were affected and whether they got a severance package.

Rebound in S’pore factory activity gains traction in December

December’s expansion was helped by an acceleration in key indexes, including new orders, new exports, factory output, and input purchases.

Three injured in stabbing incident on Tokyo train, woman in custody

NHK said a report was made that a woman was wielding a knife on a train at the station.

Staring incident believed to have sparked Orchard Central attack that left 6 injured

The 30-year-old suspect will be charged on Jan 4.

‘Ugly’ veggies that no one buys add to Singapore’s huge food waste

Simple steps to cut down on such waste will help the country get closer to a secure and sustainable food future, says the writer. 

