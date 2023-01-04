Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 4

Updated
Published
53 min ago

All can walk in for Covid-19 jabs at vaccination centres from Jan 4

In addition, from Jan 16, the Pfizer vaccine will also be rolled out for children aged six months to four years.

Heavy downpour marks close of chapter for Jurong Bird Park

About 41 million people have visited the park over its more than five decades of operations since Jan 3, 1971.

Top WHO advisers call for 'realistic' Covid-19 data from China at key meeting

Experts have said the hospitalisation numbers reported by China is “not very credible”.

US says no cause for China retaliation over Covid-19 curbs

The White House said the moves were justified on public health grounds as China experiences a surge in cases.

Chinatown CNY festivities hop back in full force ahead of Year of the Rabbit

The annual light-up will take place nightly until Feb 19.

Old habits die hard? Why still give out physical hongbao and new notes?

Despite the loud call of environmental consciousness, it’s not easy to resist the silent stickiness of paper packets with hard cash, says one expert.

StanChart raises maximum interest rate on Bonus$aver to 7.88%

The Bonus$aver’s maximum interest rate is now the highest among players here, but customers will need to fulfil a number of criteria.

Beware the tail risks that could upend markets in 2023

These include sticky inflation, a debt crash and an escalation of the war in Ukraine, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

AFF Championship: Lions crash out after losing 4-1 to Malaysia

Malaysia will meet Thailand in the semi-finals, while Indonesia will face Vietnam.

Living flowers: Cultivating the art of ikebana in S’pore

Find out how stunning floral centrepieces are created using ikebana principles such as form and simplicity.

