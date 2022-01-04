Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022.
Weekday crowds return to CBD eateries as workplace Covid-19 restrictions ease
Long waits at paediatric vaccination centres blamed on large number of walk-ins
Some parents had to wait more than an hour at several paediatric vaccination centres to get their children inoculated.
464 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore; 187 Omicron cases detected
6-month-old boy found motionless at nanny's home; police investigating
According to the boy's death certificate, the cause of death is cardiorespiratory failure.
Fear and anxiety as people in Malaysia brace themselves for more floods
More than 14,000 people displaced across Johor, Melaka, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah.
Recent cooling measures prove their worth as home prices outpace 2021 GDP growth
New property curbs should moderate price growth across private and public markets, analysts say.
Lights dimming on smart lamp post plan in Singapore?
Late singer Teresa Teng 'appears' on stage in Chinese countdown concert
Minor Issues: Helping my three kids cope with the loss of their papa
This year will be a whole new life for the children and columnist Wong Sher Maine - their father and her husband died in an accident last year.
Weight gain, exercise and fitness amid Covid-19
A study revealed that nearly 1 in 3 Singaporeans gained 5kg during the pandemic. Here's how you can kick off a weight-loss regimen in the new year - and it can include watching movies.
