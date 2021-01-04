Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 4.

Singaporeans donated record sums to online donation portals in 2020 despite worst recession since 1965

Giving.sg received more than $84 million last year - a record sum and more than twice the sum collected in 2019.

Storms ebb, water levels recede as work to repair damage begins on Sunday

For the next few days, the temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia election official to change election results: Media

"I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said in the call.

35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, highest daily figure since Sept 14

A cargo pilot and a ship crew member were among the new cases, which were all imported.

Risk of Covid-19 community spread by SIA steward who drove for Grab small because of measures taken: Experts

Precautions such as mask wearing and the contact tracing system here will mitigate the likelihood of a cluster forming.

Record number of O-level and ITE students apply for early admission to polytechnics

6,200 of them have already been offered polytechnic places through the early admissions scheme.

A momentous week that could decide direction of US politics

But all eyes are first on Georgia, because for Senate control to hinge on two seats from one state is unprecedented.

Robinsons' last outlet at Raffles City to close by Jan 10; multi-buy discounts on offer

The actual last day may come sooner depending on the stock levels in the store.

Singapore's rail corridor offers an escape from city living and a nostalgic view of the past

A different kind of travel is now possible on the trail formerly occupied by the KTM railway in Singapore.

askST: Can new husband move into wife's flat when her ex-hubby lives there?

This inaugural column dwells on a nagging problem in dealing with a jointly owned HDB flat post-divorce.

