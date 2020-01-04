Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 4.
8 offenders caught in 3 days as LTA enforces e-scooter ban on footpaths
The errant e-scooter users were caught in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Commonwealth, Serangoon, Telok Blangah, West Coast and Woodlands, the Land Transport Authority said.
Wrong body cremated after funeral home mix-up
To add to the family's distress, the send-off was done according to Christian traditions and funeral rites, when the man was a Taoist.
Lessons from Sars will help Singapore tackle virus from China
The Ministry of Health and infectious-disease doctors are closely monitoring the situation in China.
Four opposition parties including SingFirst and Reform Party to form alliance for general election
The move would see the crowded field of 11 opposition parties - the largest number since independence - shrink to eight, reducing the likelihood of three-cornered fights.
Soleimani was planning attacks on Americans; Trump had to stop him, says US special envoy for Iran
The aftermath of the strike reverberated through Washington, with stocks down and oil prices up, and analysts warning of the danger of a plunge into war.
As flood risks grow, capital city needs to restore and manage ecosystem
What is needed is action to restore the ecosystem and for everyone, not only the government, to work together to control floods, said an analyst.
No need to avoid visiting Wuhan but take precautions amid pneumonia outbreak, say Singapore experts
As of Friday morning, 44 patients had been hit by the mysterious flu-like virus of "unknown origin", of which 11 were critically ill.
IB results: Singapore wins big with 35 out of 69 perfect scorers globally
Of the 2,250 students in Singapore who took the exams, 96.66 per cent passed. The global pass rate was 70.03 per cent, while the rate for the Asia-Pacific region was 87.76 per cent.
'We did not donate but returned them to where they belong', says Briton who hands 2 colonial flags back to Singapore
For the Sherman family, it was a painful but necessary act of remembrance of father and daughter; for Singapore, it was a reunion with two important artefacts of its wartime heritage.
States Times Review's application to cancel Pofma order rejected; SDP files separate application
The ministry added that Mr Alex Tan, the website's administrator, has been informed of the rejection. Separately, the ministry said it has received the SDP's application and is assessing it.