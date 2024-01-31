Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 31, 2024

Updated
Published
4 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

LTA mulls over leasing out land under MRT viaducts for commercial, community use

A tender has been called to assess open-market rental rates at the Yishun and Choa Chu Kang sites.

READ MORE HERE

High Court rejects bids by two King’s Counsel to act for 4 drug traffickers on death row

Judge said incongruous to admit foreign lawyers when local counsel have said challenge has no merit. 

READ MORE HERE

Girl, 12, killed in accident in Taman Jurong; driver arrested

One other person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

I was prepared to become a hostage: ISD officer recounts 1974 Laju hijacking

Former ISD officer Saraj Din speaks about his role in the Laju incident, 50 years on.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What do I need to know about the Indonesian election and how it affects Singapore?

On Feb 14, Indonesians will head to the ballot box to elect the country's next president and vice-president.

READ MORE HERE

UOB seeks $92 million in losses from developer over inflated home loans

The housing loans, disbursed between Dec 2011 and Sept 2013, were for the purchase of 38 units in Marina Collection.

READ MORE HERE

Shanghai eyes Singapore as it chases foreign investments amid slowing economy

An investment promotion event was launched on Jan 29 touting Shanghai as an attractive destination.

READ MORE HERE

S’poreans reminded to be wary of scam e-mails claiming to offer tax refunds from Iras

Iras said taxpayers should use relevant forms and digital services in myTax Portal secured by Singpass login.

READ MORE HERE

Are you defined by the success you find at work?

The phenomenon of quiet quitting shows many are not too invested in their jobs, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Sign language and interactive vests: S’pore deaf community members praise inclusive Coldplay concerts

The band's six-night shows at the National Stadium house a special zone for fans from the deaf community.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top