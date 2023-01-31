Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 31

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Employment rate for senior workers rose up to 70.6% in 2022
For seniors aged 65 to 69, 47.5 per cent were employed in 2022, an increase of about three percentage points from 2019.
Some Nanyang Primary classes to undergo HBL for next two days amid spike in children falling ill
LTA awards $562m contract for MRT line extension set to benefit 40,000 households
When the extension is operational in 2032, commuters travelling from Elias to Hougang will be able to shave off 20 minutes from their commute.
For persons with disabilities, nursing home hiring scheme opens new doors
The move seeks to encourage inclusive hiring in the community care sector, while easing nurses’ workload amid an ageing population.
Why China may resort to more policy U-turns
Pragmatism and party legitimacy are key drivers for sudden changes such as the one on Covid-19, says China correspondent Danson Cheong.
The stunning rise of South Korea as a defender of Ukraine
South Korea is now one of Europe's leading weapons suppliers, and this has political and security implications for Asia, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Almost 2,000 organisations registered with SMS registry that will roll out ‘likely scam’ alerts
Companies not on the IMDA white list will have their text messages labelled as “likely scam” on recipients’ phones.
Boeing's 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off
The last commercial Boeing jumbo will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving freighter version on Tuesday.
Losing you the hardest thing: MMA fighter Angela Lee says in emotional post to sister Victoria
Victoria’s death in Hawaii on Boxing Day was announced by Angela on Jan 7 – the cause of death was not stated.
Home away from home: Singapore couple builds house in Japan for less than the cost of an HDB flat
Their journey to building their second home began on their first trip to Hokkaido nine years ago.