Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 31.
As marriages return to pre-Covid-19 levels, PM Lee hopes babies roar back in Tiger year
The pandemic years have seen the number of births dip slightly, he noted in his annual Chinese New Year message.
OCBC arranges for 'full goodwill payouts' to 790 customers who lost $13.7m to phishing scams
There have been no further fraudulent transactions over the past few weeks, says OCBC.
What lies beneath Singapore's Tuas Mega Port
Find out how giant concrete structures called caissons are being used in land reclamation works for the port project.
Ukraine tensions can choke supply of energy, food for S'pore and Asia
The stand-off between Russia and the West can add volatility in energy and food prices, and further boost inflation.
MSE studying whether to build new office tower in Jurong Lake District
The study is part of a broader move by the Government to free up prime space in the central area.
Royal Caribbean cancels cruise sailings on Jan 31, Feb 3 after Covid-19 outbreak
Customers booked on the sailings will be offered compensation in the light of the cancellations.
709 Covid-19 patients hospitalised as new local cases dip
Eleven more patients required oxygen support on Sunday, but there was one less person in the ICU.
What to do if you are thinking about changing jobs
Here are some things to consider before you make up your mind, and tips on how to make a graceful exit.