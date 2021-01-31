Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 31.

Singapore's nightclubs and karaoke outlets in the dark after pilot fails to take off

Many had invested a significant amount in preparing for the pilot, which was to have started this month.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's teen ISA case: Is the Internet to blame for youth self-radicalisation?

News that a Singaporean teenager had planned to carry out a terror attack has parents worried about their children’s activities online. But is the Internet solely to blame?

READ MORE HERE

Do not lay out trays of CNY goodies; practise strict hand hygiene during visits, say experts

This is because this kind of communal eating increases the risk of spreading Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Lunch With Sumiko: Hip-hop and honesty go hand in hand, says rapper Yung Raja

Yung Raja’s uniquely Singaporean English-Tamil hip-hop is inspired by his own experience as the son of immigrant parents.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What is a stay-home notice and how is it enforced in Singapore?

The government has been constantly updating quarantine requirements for travellers as the coronavirus situation develops overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Keeping a more diverse, complex Singapore together

In a time of rapid change, solidarity and the will of the people to overcome the odds will be critical to a country's survival, says ST editor Warren Fernandez.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport T1 officer among 3 new Covid-19 community cases; he met 12 others for tennis

MOH is investigating if there had been any breach of prevailing safe management measures.

READ MORE HERE

Biden's Asia team filled with experienced hands, signifying continuity

They include Secretary of State Antony Blinken and "Asia czar" Kurt Campbell.

READ MORE HERE

How to make your resume stand out when applying for a job in a new sector

It is crucial to ensure that your resume provides what the prospective employer is looking for.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 drives demand for night-time childcare in Singapore

More people could be working nights to try to make up for income loss during the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE