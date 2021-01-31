Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 31.
Singapore's nightclubs and karaoke outlets in the dark after pilot fails to take off
Many had invested a significant amount in preparing for the pilot, which was to have started this month.
Singapore's teen ISA case: Is the Internet to blame for youth self-radicalisation?
News that a Singaporean teenager had planned to carry out a terror attack has parents worried about their children’s activities online. But is the Internet solely to blame?
Do not lay out trays of CNY goodies; practise strict hand hygiene during visits, say experts
This is because this kind of communal eating increases the risk of spreading Covid-19.
Lunch With Sumiko: Hip-hop and honesty go hand in hand, says rapper Yung Raja
Yung Raja’s uniquely Singaporean English-Tamil hip-hop is inspired by his own experience as the son of immigrant parents.
askST: What is a stay-home notice and how is it enforced in Singapore?
The government has been constantly updating quarantine requirements for travellers as the coronavirus situation develops overseas.
Keeping a more diverse, complex Singapore together
In a time of rapid change, solidarity and the will of the people to overcome the odds will be critical to a country's survival, says ST editor Warren Fernandez.
Changi Airport T1 officer among 3 new Covid-19 community cases; he met 12 others for tennis
MOH is investigating if there had been any breach of prevailing safe management measures.
Biden's Asia team filled with experienced hands, signifying continuity
They include Secretary of State Antony Blinken and "Asia czar" Kurt Campbell.
How to make your resume stand out when applying for a job in a new sector
It is crucial to ensure that your resume provides what the prospective employer is looking for.
Covid-19 drives demand for night-time childcare in Singapore
More people could be working nights to try to make up for income loss during the pandemic.