Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 31
Wuhan virus: China's death toll rises to 212
Hubei province reported 1,220 new confirmed cases over the 24-hour period.
Wuhan virus: WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency
WHO praised China's prompt actions to limit the spread of the outbreak, and reiterated that it is opposed to any trade or travel restrictions.
Wuhan virus: 3 more confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 13
All are Chinese nationals from Wuhan and there is no evidence of community spread in Singapore, the Health Ministry said.
Wuhan virus: Pofma exemptions lifted amid spread of fake news
Misinformation on the spread of the virus has swirled online recently, in Singapore and globally.
More Singapore residents working as freelancers
More people took on freelance work as a side job, on top of a main job.
More paternity leave, less stigma could help fathers be more active parents: IPS study
Many of the fathers interviewed had assumed the role due to difficulty in finding employment, or had a spouse with a higher and more stable income.
Wuhan virus: Govt cracks down on mask profiteers, retailer Deen Express queried on alleged inflated prices
Consumers can report any errant sellers to Case by calling 6100-0315.
Wuhan virus: Only two visitors per patient allowed at hospitals; children discouraged from visiting
The stricter two-visitor rule has been in place since Jan 25.
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Swedish MPs
The 17-year-old was mentioned as a possible Nobel Peace Prize winner last year.
German nurse 'poisoned babies with morphine'
The infants survived and are not expected to suffer any lasting harm.