Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 31

Wuhan virus: China's death toll rises to 212



Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan on Jan 28, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Hubei province reported 1,220 new confirmed cases over the 24-hour period.

Wuhan virus: WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency



Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference.

PHOTO: REUTERS



WHO praised China's prompt actions to limit the spread of the outbreak, and reiterated that it is opposed to any trade or travel restrictions.

Wuhan virus: 3 more confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 13



The latest patients are all in stable condition and warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



All are Chinese nationals from Wuhan and there is no evidence of community spread in Singapore, the Health Ministry said.

Wuhan virus: Pofma exemptions lifted amid spread of fake news



A number of search engines and social media platforms such as Google, Baidu, Facebook and Twitter must now comply with general correction directions under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

PHOTO: ST FILE



Misinformation on the spread of the virus has swirled online recently, in Singapore and globally.

More Singapore residents working as freelancers



There were 211,000 residents who did freelance work as a regular form of employment in 2019.

ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



More people took on freelance work as a side job, on top of a main job.

More paternity leave, less stigma could help fathers be more active parents: IPS study



Many of the fathers interviewed had assumed the role due to difficulty in finding employment, or had a spouse with a higher and more stable income.

PHOTO: ST FILE



Wuhan virus: Govt cracks down on mask profiteers, retailer Deen Express queried on alleged inflated prices



Complaints from the public alleged that retailers such as Deen Express took advantage of the Wuhan virus situation to sell masks at grossly inflated prices.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Consumers can report any errant sellers to Case by calling 6100-0315.

Wuhan virus: Only two visitors per patient allowed at hospitals; children discouraged from visiting



Just two visitors per patient are allowed at any one time during visiting hours.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The stricter two-visitor rule has been in place since Jan 25.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Swedish MPs



Greta Thunberg attends a demonstration on the closing day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The 17-year-old was mentioned as a possible Nobel Peace Prize winner last year.

German nurse 'poisoned babies with morphine'



Paediatrics chief Klaus-Michael Debatin speaks at a news conference in Ulm, Germany.

PHOTO: REUTERS



The infants survived and are not expected to suffer any lasting harm.

