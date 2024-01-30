Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Courts, not Govt, will decide use of new law to hold serious crime offenders indefinitely: Shanmugam
He said the period of continued incarceration will be assessed by a detention review board.
New sentencing regime draws mixed reactions from legal professionals
Asean ministers stay cautious despite Myanmar junta sending official to high-level meeting
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan described the talks with Myanmar as friendly, candid and constructive.
Singapore households continue to spend as inflation eases in 2023; credit card debt not a concern
Swiss man cuts off arm to escape bear attack in Chiang Mai
He used a pocket knife to sever his arm after the bear bit on it and refused to let go.
‘Who says Singapore is not politically mature?’: Janil Puthucheary
Young Singaporeans are interested and engaged, ask questions, attend grassroots events and offer their views, he said.
Keppel: Reinventing and reinvigorating its storied name
Keppel Ltd has shed its conglomerate clothes and successfully transformed itself into a global asset manager, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
Europe’s rising fears as Trump marches towards the White House
A European army? Play the China card? Europe ponders its options in the event that Trump gets re-elected.
FAS fires head coach Takayuki Nishigaya after poor results
Tsutomu Ogura, a former Japan national team assistant coach, is expected to be his replacement.
Tunisia’s myriad worlds: Roman ruins and Mediterranean Sea, Arab spring and young influencers
The underrated North African country packs a punch with a diverse array of highlights.