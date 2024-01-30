Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30, 2024

Updated
Published
45 min ago

Courts, not Govt, will decide use of new law to hold serious crime offenders indefinitely: Shanmugam

He said the period of continued incarceration will be assessed by a detention review board.

New sentencing regime draws mixed reactions from legal professionals

Some noted the potential impact on rehabilitation for the offenders.

Asean ministers stay cautious despite Myanmar junta sending official to high-level meeting

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan described the talks with Myanmar as friendly, candid and constructive.

Singapore households continue to spend as inflation eases in 2023; credit card debt not a concern

Key contributors to inflation were food, housing and utilities, and transport.

Swiss man cuts off arm to escape bear attack in Chiang Mai

He used a pocket knife to sever his arm after the bear bit on it and refused to let go.

‘Who says Singapore is not politically mature?’: Janil Puthucheary

Young Singaporeans are interested and engaged, ask questions, attend grassroots events and offer their views, he said.

Keppel: Reinventing and reinvigorating its storied name

Keppel Ltd has shed its conglomerate clothes and successfully transformed itself into a global asset manager, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

Europe’s rising fears as Trump marches towards the White House

A European army? Play the China card? Europe ponders its options in the event that Trump gets re-elected.

FAS fires head coach Takayuki Nishigaya after poor results

Tsutomu Ogura, a former Japan national team assistant coach, is expected to be his replacement.

Tunisia’s myriad worlds: Roman ruins and Mediterranean Sea, Arab spring and young influencers

The underrated North African country packs a punch with a diverse array of highlights.

