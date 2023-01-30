Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Updated
Published
5 min ago

S'pore laying groundwork to roll out new air traffic management system by late 2020s

A new ATM system will also alleviate congestion and pollution caused by increased air traffic, among other benefits.

PMD-related offences decrease in last 3 years as e-scooter population dwindles further

These offences comprise riding PMDs on footpaths and roads, as well as using non-compliant PMDs on public paths.

Number of new businesses set up in S’pore steady but closures rise

The finance sector saw the greatest net increase in the number of businesses formed, recording a 150 per cent growth in 2022.

Call for ICU patients to participate in trial to find best pneumonia treatment

The global trial will help ICUs manage the expected surge in patients with breathing problems in future pandemics.

Contentious election looms in Myanmar

Asean has to confront a new challenge: how to respond to the military’s plans for an election that’s likely to trigger more violence, says Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.

St Stephen’s School looking for new operator after being hit by school bus woes

There were numerous complaints from parents about the poor standard of service.

India’s Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg in 413-page rebuttal to allegations of fraud

A Jan 24 report by short seller Hindenburg Research had led to a US$48 billion (S$63 billion) rout in Adani's stock.

Djokovic shows the world the finer points of greatness

The Serb swept past Stefanos Tsitsipas to win a 10th Australian Open title and equal Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam trophies on Sunday.

Tchoukball: Singapore women make history by becoming world No. 1

Singapore, with 165.65 points, switched places with Chinese Taipei (156.80) in the rankings that are updated annually.

Tidying guru Marie Kondo admits her house is now ‘messy’

Kondo says tidying up her house is no longer the top priority after she gave birth to her third child.

