Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 30.

The Great Resignation: Has the global trend reached Singapore?

Work-life balance is becoming increasingly important to locals.

S'pore salary guide: Are you getting paid as well as your peers?

How do you measure up against your peers? What are the hottest jobs? 

Study to look at reducing disease spread in Singapore buildings

Findings will be used to help review building standards and propose recommendations.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 using ART should get booster vaccine dose: MOH

MOH is working on a calculator to help people keep track of vaccination validity.

Bi-monthly public tours to Raffles Lighthouse to begin in February

Tours will be held every second and fourth Saturday of each month.

Singapore, Taiwan now accept each other's digital Covid-19 test and vaccination certificates

Move paves way for the further easing of border measures for travel between Singapore and Taiwan.

IMDA studying compulsory sign-up with anti-SMS spoofing registry for all organisations

Experts say registry is not a silver bullet and has to be used as part of a suite of tools.

He turned a bad debt into a $90 million food empire

Alex Chia became the reluctant owner of a coffee shop in Ubi when a loan he had given a friend turned bad. Making the best of a bad situation, he turned the coffee shop around and grew it into a food empire.

Mr Alex Chia's motto in life can be summed up in three simple words.

How to plan a staycation as you renovate your home

Find out how you can do that for around $10,000 to $20,000.

Looking back on 80 years since the fall of Singapore

Anniversary a good time to ask how nation will fare should it ever face a crisis on scale of its fall, says Zakir Hussain.

