Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30

The Great Resignation: Has the global trend reached Singapore?
S'pore salary guide: Are you getting paid as well as your peers?
Study to look at reducing disease spread in Singapore buildings
Those who test positive for Covid-19 using ART should get booster vaccine dose: MOH
Bi-monthly public tours to Raffles Lighthouse to begin in February
Singapore, Taiwan now accept each other's digital Covid-19 test and vaccination certificates
Move paves way for the further easing of border measures for travel between Singapore and Taiwan.
IMDA studying compulsory sign-up with anti-SMS spoofing registry for all organisations
Experts say registry is not a silver bullet and has to be used as part of a suite of tools.
He turned a bad debt into a $90 million food empire
How to plan a staycation as you renovate your home
Looking back on 80 years since the fall of Singapore
Anniversary a good time to ask how nation will fare should it ever face a crisis on scale of its fall, says Zakir Hussain.
