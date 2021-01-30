Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 30.
409 staff working at Jewel Changi Airport, T3 test negative for Covid-19 after special testing op
The testing was a precautionary measure after 3 past cases were found to have the UK strain.
Will the Covid-19 pandemic derail plans to raise retirement and re-employment ages in Singapore?
Companies short of manpower would welcome the extension of retirement and re-employment ages.
Anaphylaxis and other Covid-19 vaccine side effects: Should I be worried?
Allergic reactions are a common risk for all vaccines, and allergies may or may not be known.
ST-WEF webinar: How America can win back Asia
Offer global leadership in economic development, focus on the positive and start listening to allies again.
EU tries to restrict vaccine exports to Britain with emergency Brexit rules in 'act of hostility'
The move is a steep escalation of the bloc's battle to secure vaccine supplies.
Asia's crime bosses: Organised crime a threat to legitimate states, experts say
Leading organised crime figures are rarely ever named, let alone arrested in Asia.
China, Hong Kong will no longer recognise UK-issued passport for Hong Kongers
This comes as Britain prepares to open its doors to Hong Kong residents following a security crackdown by Beijing.
Actor Lim Kay Tong and siblings' bungalow sold to Sim Lian Group's Kuik family for $43.35 million
Documents show that the 2,985.7 sq m property was sold to Madam Lim Ah Kie.
GameStop frenzy: Short-selling guru Andrew Left of Citron says won't publish research again
Citron was one of the hedge funds that sparked a battle with small-time traders over GameStop.
Beautiful table settings and other decor ideas for a festive Chinese New Year
Interior designers and home owners say will still be ringing in the Year of the Metal Ox in style.