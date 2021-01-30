Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 30.

409 staff working at Jewel Changi Airport, T3 test negative for Covid-19 after special testing op

The testing was a precautionary measure after 3 past cases were found to have the UK strain.

READ MORE HERE

Will the Covid-19 pandemic derail plans to raise retirement and re-employment ages in Singapore?

Companies short of manpower would welcome the extension of retirement and re-employment ages.

READ MORE HERE

Anaphylaxis and other Covid-19 vaccine side effects: Should I be worried?

Allergic reactions are a common risk for all vaccines, and allergies may or may not be known.

READ MORE HERE

ST-WEF webinar: How America can win back Asia

Offer global leadership in economic development, focus on the positive and start listening to allies again.

READ MORE HERE

EU tries to restrict vaccine exports to Britain with emergency Brexit rules in 'act of hostility'

The move is a steep escalation of the bloc's battle to secure vaccine supplies.

READ MORE HERE

Asia's crime bosses: Organised crime a threat to legitimate states, experts say

Leading organised crime figures are rarely ever named, let alone arrested in Asia.

READ MORE HERE

China, Hong Kong will no longer recognise UK-issued passport for Hong Kongers

This comes as Britain prepares to open its doors to Hong Kong residents following a security crackdown by Beijing.

READ MORE HERE

Actor Lim Kay Tong and siblings' bungalow sold to Sim Lian Group's Kuik family for $43.35 million

Documents show that the 2,985.7 sq m property was sold to Madam Lim Ah Kie.

READ MORE HERE

GameStop frenzy: Short-selling guru Andrew Left of Citron says won't publish research again

Citron was one of the hedge funds that sparked a battle with small-time traders over GameStop.

READ MORE HERE

Beautiful table settings and other decor ideas for a festive Chinese New Year

Interior designers and home owners say will still be ringing in the Year of the Metal Ox in style.

READ MORE HERE