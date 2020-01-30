Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 30.

Wuhan virus: China evacuations begin as death toll hits 162 in Hubei





Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, on Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



A further 1,032 cases had been detected in the province.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin



A child wears a face masks upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on Jan 29, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak, said WHO.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: No more overnight stay for SIA pilots and cabin crew on flights to Beijing, Shanghai



Singapore Airlines' announcement is the latest in a series of precautions airlines have taken after warnings about travel to China following the Wuhan virus outbreak. PHOTO: ST FILE



SIA said that operating them as turnaround flights is "a precautionary measure for the safety of our crew".

READ MORE HERE

Sales of newer HDB flats hit 9-year high in 2019



Punggol and Sengkang had the highest number of newer flats sold from 2011 to last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Experts said the trend reflects the changing lifestyles and upgrading aspirations of younger people.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Planeload of Wuhan residents leaves Singapore on Wednesday on Scoot flight



Passengers (left) waiting to check in at a designated but unmarked check-in counter at Changi Airport's Terminal 2, set up for people boarding a Scoot flight to Wuhan, on Jan 29, 2020. ST PHOTO: TOH TING WEI



After checking in, the passengers were taken straight to the gates to board the plane.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Experts urge caution over calls for blanket ban on Chinese travellers



Travellers with protective masks lining up before boarding their train at the Beijing West Railway Station on Jan 24, 2020, as they travel for the Chinese New Year holidays. PHOTO: AFP



A minority may be exploiting the situation to give voice to longstanding unease over the presence of Chinese nationals in Singapore, said observers.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-based Australian paedophile jailed 35 years by Melbourne court for sexually abusing 47 boys in South-east Asia



Boris Kunsevitsky, 53, was sentenced by a Melbourne court after he pleaded guilty last May to 59 charges involving sexually abusing children under 16 years old and producing child pornography. PHOTO: ESTHEMEDICA



Five of the victims were in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Isolated cubicles, home quarantine at some workplaces



Marina Bay Sands staff wearing masks while attending to hotel guests. At firms like OCBC Bank, masks are distributed to all front-line staff. The cleaning regime in common areas is also being stepped up. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Regular temperature screenings have also been put in place, while some firms are offering paid leave to their employees.

READ MORE HERE

Workplace discrimination: Most complaints dealt with came from whistle-blowers



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



About 50 per cent of the cases were linked to nationality, while 25 per cent were related to age or gender.

READ MORE HERE

Hawker centres 'saved Singapore', says Tommy Koh



People at having their meals Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, on Nov 9, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



"Hawker food makes Singapore unique. It is part of our national identity," said Prof Koh at the launch of a new book.

READ MORE HERE