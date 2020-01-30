Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 30.
Wuhan virus: China evacuations begin as death toll hits 162 in Hubei
A further 1,032 cases had been detected in the province.
Wuhan virus: WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin
Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak, said WHO.
Wuhan virus: No more overnight stay for SIA pilots and cabin crew on flights to Beijing, Shanghai
SIA said that operating them as turnaround flights is "a precautionary measure for the safety of our crew".
Sales of newer HDB flats hit 9-year high in 2019
Experts said the trend reflects the changing lifestyles and upgrading aspirations of younger people.
Wuhan virus: Planeload of Wuhan residents leaves Singapore on Wednesday on Scoot flight
After checking in, the passengers were taken straight to the gates to board the plane.
Wuhan virus: Experts urge caution over calls for blanket ban on Chinese travellers
A minority may be exploiting the situation to give voice to longstanding unease over the presence of Chinese nationals in Singapore, said observers.
Singapore-based Australian paedophile jailed 35 years by Melbourne court for sexually abusing 47 boys in South-east Asia
Five of the victims were in Singapore.
Wuhan virus: Isolated cubicles, home quarantine at some workplaces
Regular temperature screenings have also been put in place, while some firms are offering paid leave to their employees.
Workplace discrimination: Most complaints dealt with came from whistle-blowers
About 50 per cent of the cases were linked to nationality, while 25 per cent were related to age or gender.
Hawker centres 'saved Singapore', says Tommy Koh
"Hawker food makes Singapore unique. It is part of our national identity," said Prof Koh at the launch of a new book.