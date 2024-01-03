Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

'It was a miracle': How passengers escaped a JAL fireball in Tokyo

All 379 passengers and crew escaped the Airbus A350 aircraft. Five of the six crew on the smaller Coast Guard plane involved in the collision were killed.

READ MORE HERE

Hawker hopes to keep prices low at her $2.50 Malay food stall despite rising costs, GST hike

“There are days when we have no take-home pay,” said the 40-year-old who runs the stall with her parents.

READ MORE HERE

Gaza war spreads to Beirut with killing of Hamas deputy leader

Lebanon’s heavily armed Hezbollah group, a Hamas ally, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon’s southern border since the war in Gaza began in October.

READ MORE HERE

3 enterprises show the way to more inclusive employment

They are among the 25 projects within the Asia-Pacific region recognised for steward leadership excellence.

READ MORE HERE

A family that plays together stays together

One family has turned its outings into ‘military-styled exercises’ to learn and practise life skills and, most of all, to bond.

READ MORE HERE

Thundery showers expected in the first two weeks of 2024

Daily temperatures are likely to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

READ MORE HERE

‘No football’ signs leave a void in the void deck

Many neighbourhoods are becoming intolerant of spontaneous play. Children should be allowed to get on with their games, provided they are civic-minded, writes Sazali Abdul Aziz.

READ MORE HERE

Children’s education and the bugbear for returning overseas Singaporean families

Want Singaporeans to take up overseas postings? Support for their children’s education will give them confidence to make the move, says this writer.

READ MORE HERE

Mickey Mouse horror films announced as Disney copyright expires

Anyone is now free to copy, share, reuse and adapt the primitive, early versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

READ MORE HERE

Car importer fined $3.6m for evading Customs duty, GST on 983 motor vehicles

He failed to pay the fine and will instead serve 43 months in jail.

READ MORE HERE

