Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3, 2024

'It was a miracle': How passengers escaped a JAL fireball in Tokyo
All 379 passengers and crew escaped the Airbus A350 aircraft. Five of the six crew on the smaller Coast Guard plane involved in the collision were killed.
Hawker hopes to keep prices low at her $2.50 Malay food stall despite rising costs, GST hike
“There are days when we have no take-home pay,” said the 40-year-old who runs the stall with her parents.
Gaza war spreads to Beirut with killing of Hamas deputy leader
Lebanon’s heavily armed Hezbollah group, a Hamas ally, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon’s southern border since the war in Gaza began in October.
3 enterprises show the way to more inclusive employment
They are among the 25 projects within the Asia-Pacific region recognised for steward leadership excellence.
A family that plays together stays together
One family has turned its outings into ‘military-styled exercises’ to learn and practise life skills and, most of all, to bond.
Thundery showers expected in the first two weeks of 2024
‘No football’ signs leave a void in the void deck
Many neighbourhoods are becoming intolerant of spontaneous play. Children should be allowed to get on with their games, provided they are civic-minded, writes Sazali Abdul Aziz.
Children’s education and the bugbear for returning overseas Singaporean families
Want Singaporeans to take up overseas postings? Support for their children’s education will give them confidence to make the move, says this writer.
Mickey Mouse horror films announced as Disney copyright expires
Anyone is now free to copy, share, reuse and adapt the primitive, early versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.