Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3

Number of dengue cases in 2022 likely to be second highest on record
Experts say climate conditions and the easing of Covid-19 curbs may have led to the surge.
PUB explores underground space to protect Singapore against rising sea levels
About 30 per cent of Singapore will be vulnerable to going underwater by the end of this century due to climate change and other factors.
China’s sudden reopening sits awkwardly with long-held zero-Covid narrative
There were signs China would shift gears but the abrupt reversal needs attention, says one expert.
How much does your Big Mac cost? It depends on where you bought it in Singapore
ST found at least five prices for a Big Mac meal and the difference is up to 95 cents.
Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF head Georgieva warns
Part-timers’ pay higher than pre-Covid-19 levels as travel, festivities return in full swing
The number of part-time jobs available has risen significantly – especially in the retail, food and beverage, events, hospitality and logistics sectors – to cater to the seasonal surge.
Venture capital firms remain cautiously optimistic in tech despite economic uncertainties
Digital payments and fintech are set to be promising areas of tech in 2023, say observers.
Confessions of a protective dad on the first day of school
From taking the kids to school to getting involved as parent volunteers, dads make a difference when they show up for their kids, says writer Bryan Tan.
AFF Championship: Lions reject accusations of negative tactics from Malaysia’s coach
The football archrivals meet across the Causeway in Tuesday night’s crucial AFF Championship Group B match.
Foodie treats in Taiwan’s laidback Yilan County
The agricultural area near Taipei is often overlooked by tourists, but it offers many culinary delights.