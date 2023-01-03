Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3

Updated
Published
6 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Number of dengue cases in 2022 likely to be second highest on record

Experts say climate conditions and the easing of Covid-19 curbs may have led to the surge.

READ MORE HERE

PUB explores underground space to protect Singapore against rising sea levels

About 30 per cent of Singapore will be vulnerable to going underwater by the end of this century due to climate change and other factors.

READ MORE HERE

China’s sudden reopening sits awkwardly with long-held zero-Covid narrative

There were signs China would shift gears but the abrupt reversal needs attention, says one expert.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

How much does your Big Mac cost? It depends on where you bought it in Singapore

ST found at least five prices for a Big Mac meal and the difference is up to 95 cents.

READ MORE HERE

Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF head Georgieva warns

The IMF chief said there is likely to be a negative impact on China's economy.

READ MORE HERE

Part-timers’ pay higher than pre-Covid-19 levels as travel, festivities return in full swing

The number of part-time jobs available has risen significantly – especially in the retail, food and beverage, events, hospitality and logistics sectors – to cater to the seasonal surge.

READ MORE HERE

Venture capital firms remain cautiously optimistic in tech despite economic uncertainties

Digital payments and fintech are set to be promising areas of tech in 2023, say observers. 

READ MORE HERE

Confessions of a protective dad on the first day of school

From taking the kids to school to getting involved as parent volunteers, dads make a difference when they show up for their kids, says writer Bryan Tan.

READ MORE HERE

AFF Championship: Lions reject accusations of negative tactics from Malaysia’s coach

The football archrivals meet across the Causeway in Tuesday night’s crucial AFF Championship Group B match.

READ MORE HERE

Foodie treats in Taiwan’s laidback Yilan County

The agricultural area near Taipei is often overlooked by tourists, but it offers many culinary delights.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top