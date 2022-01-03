Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 3, 2022.
New Year's Eve gathering in Clarke Quay a potential superspreading event, authorities warn
The incident was caught on video and is believed to have involved hundreds in a spontaneous party.
Risk of catching Covid-19 didn't hit me, says 18-year-old at Clarke Quay NYE gathering
"There were police trying to stop people from standing too close, but it was quite difficult,” said the student, who estimated that over 1,000 people were at the scene.
$1b in carbon tax for S'pore expected from first 5 years of scheme
The Government is ready to put more funds into projects to support decarbonisation efforts.
Starting Primary 1 during Covid-19: What parents should know
Swimmer Joseph Schooling to enlist for NS on Jan 3
The 26-year-old shared videos of himself getting his hair shaved at a salon on his Instagram account.
Heavy rain causes floods in seven Malaysian states; more people evacuated
The Singaporean leading the charge on electric cars in the world's biggest auto market
Industry stalwart eyes space in China for smart EVs not fulfilled by mass market carmakers.
Urban farms where you least expect them - at bus stops
Meteor showers that will peak in night skies around the globe in 2022
On special dates throughout the year, skywatchers can catch a multitude of flares as meteor showers burst in the darkness.
Athletics: Soh Rui Yong pulls out of 1,500m race at Hanoi SEA Games to focus on longer events
Fellow Singaporeans Jeevaneesh Soundarajah and Ethan Yan have also met the qualifying mark.
