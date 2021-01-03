Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 3.
Malls and restaurants buzzing on first weekend of Singapore's phase 3 reopening
Strong winds and wet weather did not deter Singaporeans from making the most of the long weekend.
Rainfall on Saturday among highest in Singapore in past 39 years
The amount of 210.6mm is more than half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January.
Malaysia's high-speed rail project without Singapore stop is redundant: Transport experts
It will likely end up a white elephant if it is built, analysts said.
Time for Singapore to do more to stub out smoking?
The Jan 1 raising of the minimum age limit for smoking to 21 is the latest step to manage the harm of tobacco. But some feel more needs to be done.
Covid-19 testing tightened for shore-based staff in Singapore's maritime sector
They will be tested every 7 days in the light of 2 cases in which a marine surveyor and a harbour pilot tested positive for Covid-19.
Police probing group of 44 who were drinking, smoking, singing in empty Boon Lay office on Jan 1
The 29 men and 15 women, aged between 17 and 34, had allegedly gathered to socialise.
Risk of Covid-19 community spread by SIA steward who drove for Grab small because of measures taken: Experts
Precautions such as mask wearing and the contact tracing system here will mitigate the likelihood of a cluster forming.
Visiting Sentosa attractions? Book a time slot first to avoid being denied entry
Various attractions said that time slots were introduced to help them reduce overcrowding.
From one fishball noodle stall to a $150 million-a-year food empire with 15 brands
The founders of Fei Siong Group have nearly 160 outlets in hawker centres, coffee shops and foodcourts all over the island.
How you can make up to $1 million with CPF
Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon explores ways to make the most of your money through the Central Provident Fund.