Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 3.

Expansionary Budget, growth in services may ease trade war risks





Flash estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed that the economy grew 0.7 per cent in 2019 from a year earlier.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Singapore's advance growth estimates are a sign that the economy could be set to expand at a relatively faster pace in the new year.

Travellers arriving at Changi Airport from Wuhan to undergo temperature screening after pneumonia outbreak



From Jan 3, 2020, temperature screening will be implemented at Changi airport for inbound travellers arriving on flights from Wuhan, China. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Ministry of Health said it has told doctors to look out for suspected cases of people who returned recently from the area.

NSF injured in Taiwan parachute incident completes second surgery without complications



In a photo taken on May 14, 2013, a string of parachutes bloom behind the C-130 Hercules. PHOTO: ST FILE



Private Joshua Quek had suffered a cervical spine injury on Dec 18 night while on parachute training in Taiwan.

Patients need to know their rights to treatment options



A patient in the dentist's chair. The writer, referring to another case, about a dentist who had pulled a woman's tooth and replaced it with an implant, says what was at stake there was just a tooth, but important still, to the patient. Even more so is the principle that the disciplinary process must be fair not only to the dentist but also to the patient. PHOTO: ST FILE



Things promise to be better in the medical field as more clarity is emerging on what constitutes good medical practice in doctor-patient interactions and the nature of serious offences.

Grab to review use of e-scooters in food delivery



GrabFood said riders caught riding e-scooters on footpaths will no longer work for the company. PHOTO: ST FILE



GrabFood's rivals, Foodpanda and Deliveroo, no longer use delivery riders who are on personal mobility devices.

Australian navy races to rescue thousands as new fire threat looms



In a photo released by Australia's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning on Jan 2, 2020, smoke is seen rising from wildfires burning in East Gippsland, Victoria. PHOTO: AP



A searing weather front is set to whip up more blazes across the states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Carlos Ghosn and memories of the Biscuit King



ST ILLUSTRATION : MANNY FRANCISCO



Long before the former Nissan chief's sensational escape from Japan, a flamboyant Indian tycoon made headlines when he bolted from Singapore to evade justice.

SG Together: Govt does not have monopoly on ideas, can tap collective wisdom to find solutions, says Indranee, Desmond Lee



Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah and Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee gave updates on the new citizen engagement initiative Singapore Together on Dec 30, 2019. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The Singapore Together movement, launched last June, has given rise to partnerships between the Government and the people, and more is to come.

A star and its orbiting planet now bear names with Singapore connection



The star and exoplanet have been christened Parumleo and Viculus, respectively, after a public vote. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM EXOPLANETS.NASA.GOV



The star and exoplanet have been christened Parumleo and Viculus, respectively, after a public vote, the International Astronomical Union and astronomy club Astronomy.SG said.

Next wave of K-beauty brings indie skincare to Singapore: 7 new brands you can get this year



The Guardian x Olive Young K-Beauty Playhouse. In November, Guardian announced a partnership with South Korean health and beauty retailer Olive Young. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GUARDIAN



The variety of Korean cosmetics available in Singapore has ballooned in recent years, buoyed by a steady increase in interest and demand, said retailers.

