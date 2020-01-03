Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 3.
Expansionary Budget, growth in services may ease trade war risks
Singapore's advance growth estimates are a sign that the economy could be set to expand at a relatively faster pace in the new year.
Travellers arriving at Changi Airport from Wuhan to undergo temperature screening after pneumonia outbreak
The Ministry of Health said it has told doctors to look out for suspected cases of people who returned recently from the area.
NSF injured in Taiwan parachute incident completes second surgery without complications
Private Joshua Quek had suffered a cervical spine injury on Dec 18 night while on parachute training in Taiwan.
Patients need to know their rights to treatment options
Things promise to be better in the medical field as more clarity is emerging on what constitutes good medical practice in doctor-patient interactions and the nature of serious offences.
Grab to review use of e-scooters in food delivery
GrabFood's rivals, Foodpanda and Deliveroo, no longer use delivery riders who are on personal mobility devices.
Australian navy races to rescue thousands as new fire threat looms
A searing weather front is set to whip up more blazes across the states of Victoria and New South Wales.
Carlos Ghosn and memories of the Biscuit King
Long before the former Nissan chief's sensational escape from Japan, a flamboyant Indian tycoon made headlines when he bolted from Singapore to evade justice.
SG Together: Govt does not have monopoly on ideas, can tap collective wisdom to find solutions, says Indranee, Desmond Lee
The Singapore Together movement, launched last June, has given rise to partnerships between the Government and the people, and more is to come.
A star and its orbiting planet now bear names with Singapore connection
The star and exoplanet have been christened Parumleo and Viculus, respectively, after a public vote, the International Astronomical Union and astronomy club Astronomy.SG said.
Next wave of K-beauty brings indie skincare to Singapore: 7 new brands you can get this year
The variety of Korean cosmetics available in Singapore has ballooned in recent years, buoyed by a steady increase in interest and demand, said retailers.