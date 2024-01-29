Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 29, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Project to map DNA of 100,000 people in S’pore at halfway mark
WIth 100,000 participants’ genes mapped, it is set to be one of Asia’s leading reference genome databases.
Fewer HDB upgraders buying private homes suggests more are priced out
Trading up is getting harder as resale flat price growth has not kept pace with that of private home prices in 2023.
53% of units sold at first executive condo launch of 2024
Interactive: How Singapore builds communities in the sky
From slab block to towers 50 storeys tall, architects share how HDB block designs have evolved.
Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran
President Jokowi ‘comes down from the mountain’ as Indonesia election nears
Critics think he will throw his weight behind Prabowo-Gibran, although he has not publicly endorsed anyone.
Baby born at 22 weeks in S’pore defies the odds and is now a healthy five-year-old
Her doctor said Chelsea is the only baby born in Singapore at 22 weeks in the past decade to have survived.
Place pets with licensed boarding facilities, AVS tells owners following dog’s death
AVS said that licensing for such services is put in place to safeguard animal welfare.
How to plan financially for unexpected health issues like cancer
42% of respondents in a survey said they would not be financially prepared to manage the costs of cancer.
What has your kopi-c and Cold Play concert got to do with global warming?
Climate change is often seen as a topic for politicians and scientists. But it touches us every day, writes David Fogarty.