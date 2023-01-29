Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 29

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Proportion of delayed BTO projects down from 90% to 40%, HDB expects to clear backlog in 2 years
The first BTO project to be completed without any delays since the pandemic will be ready by the first quarter of 2023.
1983 Sentosa cable car tragedy: He still has flashbacks of his family falling out of cable car
Mr Jagjit Singh was in a cable car with six other members of his family when the derrick struck the cableway.
Fewer women leaders than men: Unwilling, unable, or just not given a chance?
There is only one woman president among six autonomous universities here. It's time to change this, say leaders in academia and industry.
Zahid cements power with purge of dissenters, but risks move backfiring on Umno
Umno's purge of prominent anti-Zahid generals also puts Anwar Ibrahim's unity government at risk, says Malaysia Correspondent Nadirah H. Rodzi.
From ‘Zi Char Uncle’ to Oddle founder, Jonathan Lim wants to help restaurants help themselves
His dive into F&B started in university, delivering food to hungry students in hostels.
Hawker who mocked customer for using CDC vouchers missed the point entirely
The CDC voucher scheme may have its drawbacks, but it has supported heartland businesses even as it helped Singaporeans to defray living expenses, says Insight editor Grace Ho.
Stop scams: Paying the price for falling for fake love, investments and jobs
“My plans for the future have been disrupted, and I’m trying to get myself back on track,” said one scam victim.
Rise and fall of fads: Where are fidget spinners and Clubhouse today?
S'pore-based app Bondee refutes allegations of credit card misuse
Its parent company Metadream said such claims are false and that it does not collect credit card information.
Night sport takes off at the Sports Hub
Singapore's first alpine skier and other fitness fans are pursuing their sporting dreams and hobbies in the cool night air.