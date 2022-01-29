Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 29

Updated
Published
15 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 29.

Nearly $1 billion lost by scam victims in Singapore since 2016

Cheow Sue-Ann runs through the latest scourge: job scams

Police arrested and investigated more than 7,000 scammers and money mules last year.

READ MORE HERE

Internet love scams in Singapore cost victims $33.1 million in 2020

Why do victims fall for these ruses and what can they do if they are scammed?

READ MORE HERE

Woman lost $17k she had saved for her wedding to a job scam

It had taken her two years to save up the money she needed. She lost it in a day after taking on a part-time job.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Police's Anti-Scam Division busts 16 transnational syndicates

Money transferred out of Singapore is as good as gone due to different jurisdictions overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Scam scourge: How can we fight it?

The Straits Times will be devoting resources to report on scams over the coming months.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 pandemic a trigger for bank scam epidemic

Officials around the world attribute the rise in scams to more remote working and digital fatigue leading to carelessness.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore hospitals coping well, prepared for any surge in Covid-19 cases

Most have resumed full services, with staff allowed to take leave and no disruptions to operations.

READ MORE HERE

DBS well positioned for crowded Taiwan market as it buys Citi's consumer banking business

DBS will effectively end up paying just a premium of $956 million for the transaction.

READ MORE HERE

Man rescued as fire rages in Tampines flat; Bedok coffee shop goes up in flames

In Tampines, firefighters had to break down a bedroom door in the flat to rescue an unconscious man.

READ MORE HERE

It's tiger time: Watch brands put the big cat on wrists

Here are 8 zodiac-themed tickers to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top