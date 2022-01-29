Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 29.
Nearly $1 billion lost by scam victims in Singapore since 2016
Internet love scams in Singapore cost victims $33.1 million in 2020
Woman lost $17k she had saved for her wedding to a job scam
It had taken her two years to save up the money she needed. She lost it in a day after taking on a part-time job.
Police's Anti-Scam Division busts 16 transnational syndicates
Money transferred out of Singapore is as good as gone due to different jurisdictions overseas.
Scam scourge: How can we fight it?
The Straits Times will be devoting resources to report on scams over the coming months.
Covid-19 pandemic a trigger for bank scam epidemic
Officials around the world attribute the rise in scams to more remote working and digital fatigue leading to carelessness.
Singapore hospitals coping well, prepared for any surge in Covid-19 cases
Most have resumed full services, with staff allowed to take leave and no disruptions to operations.
DBS well positioned for crowded Taiwan market as it buys Citi's consumer banking business
DBS will effectively end up paying just a premium of $956 million for the transaction.
Man rescued as fire rages in Tampines flat; Bedok coffee shop goes up in flames
In Tampines, firefighters had to break down a bedroom door in the flat to rescue an unconscious man.
It's tiger time: Watch brands put the big cat on wrists
