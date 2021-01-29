Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 29.
Over 113,000 people in S'pore received first Covid-19 vaccine dose: MOH
Among those vaccinated, 3 cases of anaphylaxis were reported but all recovered.
S'pore's teen ISA case a wake-up call on 'rabbit hole' of far-right ideology, say observers
To forestall such cases, more resources have to go to helping youth think critically.
Planning CNY visits? Choose a good mask to guard against more infectious Covid-19 strains
PCR tests are only 93% sensitive, so some imported cases will seep into the community.
Ministry debunks claim about staff being hired to enforce 8-people CNY visiting rules
The audio clip of a woman speaking in Hokkien has been circulating on WhatsApp.
MAS issues 100 million new notes for CNY even as S’poreans urged to send e-hongbao
Around 330 tonnes of carbon emissions are generated by producing new notes each Chinese New Year.
Much reason to cheer latest jobs data, but some questions remain
It would be a concern if most of the displaced workers were not able to find new jobs.
Security software on learning devices will track search history but not students' locations: MOE
The Ministry of Education gave this assurance in response to privacy concerns.
Tussle in Umno for party leader holds key to PM Muhyiddin's longevity
Muhyiddin's hopes of remaining in power will be much better if Umno remains a willing partner.
Novena Global Healthcare's Terence Loh faces bankruptcy, asks for more time on repayment plan
His cousin Nelson Loh has already been adjudged a bankrupt by the Singapore High Court.
4 things to know about the GameStop insanity
GameStop's value has risen from US$2 billion to US$24 billion in just a few weeks.