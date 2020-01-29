Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 29.
Interactive: What we know so far about the Wuhan virus
How many people live close to the epicentre of the virus? Did the disease come from snakes and bats?
Wuhan virus: PM Lee Hsien Loong calls for calm, urges public not to spread rumours
The Government is monitoring the situation closely and will do more if necessary, he said.
Wuhan virus: $100 a day for those quarantined; severe penalties for people who flout quarantine orders
The $100 allowance is not given to tourists who are quarantined.
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Some retailers have started to ration the sale of masks in packages with a smaller quantity to prevent unnecessary hoarding.
Wuhan virus: MOM to reject all new work pass applications for foreign workers from Hubei
MOM has rejected more than 30 new work pass applications as of Tuesday.
Wuhan virus: Malaysians' call for ban on tourists from China take racial tone
More than 400,000 people have signed a petition to ban Chinese nationals from entering the country.
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
Teo Ghim Heng had strangled his wife after she scolded him for being "useless", and then strangled his daughter.
PR scheme updated to woo new groups of foreign investors
Next-generation business owners and founders of fast-growing companies are set to benefit from the changes.
Singapore's hikikomori: Holed up in room for 10 years, due to fear of social interaction
"I do not want to leave this room and no one can make me."
Singapore's growing generation gap: Divide between young and old along social and political lines
Recent studies suggest that on some sociopolitical issues, the gap is unprecedented.