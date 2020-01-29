Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 29.

Interactive: What we know so far about the Wuhan virus



A worker monitors screens for fever signs on passengers detected by infrared detectors at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan on Jan 21, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



How many people live close to the epicentre of the virus? Did the disease come from snakes and bats?

Wuhan virus: PM Lee Hsien Loong calls for calm, urges public not to spread rumours



People queueing to buy masks at Mustafa Centre on Jan 28, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The Government is monitoring the situation closely and will do more if necessary, he said.

Wuhan virus: $100 a day for those quarantined; severe penalties for people who flout quarantine orders



Anyone flouting the quarantine for the first time may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both. The penalty is higher for subsequent breaches. The $100 allowance is not given to tourists who are quarantined. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The $100 allowance is not given to tourists who are quarantined.

Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min



(From left) ST Logistics' head of the Healthcare Vertical Tang Chien Her, Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min, FairPrice group CEO Seah Kian Peng, Fairprice group Chief Procurement Officer Tng Ah Yiam and ST Logistics CEO Loganathan Ramasamy at a warehouse where masks are stockpiled. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH



Some retailers have started to ration the sale of masks in packages with a smaller quantity to prevent unnecessary hoarding.

Wuhan virus: MOM to reject all new work pass applications for foreign workers from Hubei



A staff member screens the body temperatures of arriving passengers at the Changi Airport in Singapore on Jan 22, 2020. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT



MOM has rejected more than 30 new work pass applications as of Tuesday.

Wuhan virus: Malaysians' call for ban on tourists from China take racial tone



A poster informing passengers as they arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Jan 21, 2020, that there is coronavirus-screening ahead. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



More than 400,000 people have signed a petition to ban Chinese nationals from entering the country.

Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them



Teo Ghim Heng strangled his wife and daughter before spending a week with their bodies in their Woodlands flat. PHOTO: ST FILE



Teo Ghim Heng had strangled his wife after she scolded him for being "useless", and then strangled his daughter.

PR scheme updated to woo new groups of foreign investors



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Next-generation business owners and founders of fast-growing companies are set to benefit from the changes.

Singapore's hikikomori: Holed up in room for 10 years, due to fear of social interaction



Mr Benjamin Toh, one of Singapore's hikikomori, has spent 10 years behind this door, living in self-imposed isolation. ST PHOTO: CHERYL TEH



"I do not want to leave this room and no one can make me."

Singapore's growing generation gap: Divide between young and old along social and political lines



Whether it is climate change, race and religion, or lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rights, chances are, one will find people of the younger generation at the forefront of the cause. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



Recent studies suggest that on some sociopolitical issues, the gap is unprecedented.

