Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28, 2024

DBS puts up shophouses for sale to recover loans amid money laundering probe
2 former schools next to Commonwealth MRT station to make way for housing
S'pore can help Laos realise potential, says Vivian, as both sides mark 50 years of ties
Laos has plentiful supplies of renewable energy, especially hydropower, and can be a source of carbon credits.
Want to save the world? Ask the big, what-if questions, says Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan
The Armenian billionaire tells executive editor Sumiko Tan that innovation is a form of “intellectual immigration”.
Newly-weds divorced and fought over HDB flat even before moving in
Things went downhill after the renovation and they called it quits even before the minimum occupancy period was up.
4-year-old girl dies in River Valley accident, woman arrested for careless driving
‘It’s hard to find another place like this’: Peace Centre to close after Jan 28
A digital twin of Peace Centre will be created, complete with the community’s contributions to the space.
Tan Cheng Bock may run in next GE, hopes Iswaran’s departure helps PSP win West Coast GRC
Dr Tan had led the PSP in West Coast GRC in 2020, and narrowly lost to the PAP team, led by Iswaran.
European countries announce suspension of funding for UN Palestinian refugee agency
This comes after allegations that some employees in the agency were involved in the Oct 7 attack mounted by Hamas.
The shining sweat of greatness
Even as we rightly strive for work-life balance in offices, let’s respect athletes who can barely afford any, says Rohit Brijnath.