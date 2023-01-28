Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
In southern Johor’s east coast, a new economic region emerges from isolation
It is being spurred by a large oil and gas project, a rejuvenated Desaru and mega-residential projects.
Johor pins hopes on border reopening to ease property overhang
Forest City is among the hardest-hit property developments in Johor, and the state has the highest number of unsold properties in the country.
NTUC Health opens new nursing home in Jurong, offers flexible eldercare options
The options include a daycare service on Sundays, when maids usually have their day off.
Singapore’s inflation problem is unlikely to dissipate any time soon
Most analysts believe MAS may go for one more tightening move at its April meeting, says ST's Ovais Subhani.
Umno sacks former Malaysia health minister Khairy, suspends ex-defence minister Hishammuddin
Mr Khairy had opposed an Umno decision barring contests for the party’s two top posts at upcoming polls.
Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals
Potential Covid-19 wave in China does little to dent CNY festivities
There have been reports of attractions across the country having to turn away visitors due to overcrowding.
Mustafa’s to open first Malaysia department store in JB in 2023
When trash becomes trendy for Thailand’s fashion industry
Interest in upcycled garments is growing in Thailand, as shoppers seek more sustainable and environmentally friendly clothes.
S’pore Premier League to use VAR for 2023 season
The league kicks off on Feb 24 with Lion City Sailors taking on Tanjong Pagar United.