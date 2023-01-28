Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28

In southern Johor’s east coast, a new economic region emerges from isolation

It is being spurred by a large oil and gas project, a rejuvenated Desaru and mega-residential projects.

READ MORE HERE

Johor pins hopes on border reopening to ease property overhang

Forest City is among the hardest-hit property developments in Johor, and the state has the highest number of unsold properties in the country.

READ MORE HERE

NTUC Health opens new nursing home in Jurong, offers flexible eldercare options

The options include a daycare service on Sundays, when maids usually have their day off.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s inflation problem is unlikely to dissipate any time soon

Most analysts believe MAS may go for one more tightening move at its April meeting, says ST's Ovais Subhani.

READ MORE HERE

Umno sacks former Malaysia health minister Khairy, suspends ex-defence minister Hishammuddin

Mr Khairy had opposed an Umno decision barring contests for the party’s two top posts at upcoming polls.

READ MORE HERE

Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals

It comes a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years.

READ MORE HERE

Potential Covid-19 wave in China does little to dent CNY festivities

There have been reports of attractions across the country having to turn away visitors due to overcrowding.

READ MORE HERE

Mustafa’s to open first Malaysia department store in JB in 2023

It will be located at the 11-storey Capital City Mall in Tampoi.

READ MORE HERE

When trash becomes trendy for Thailand’s fashion industry

Interest in upcycled garments is growing in Thailand, as shoppers seek more sustainable and environmentally friendly clothes.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Premier League to use VAR for 2023 season

The league kicks off on Feb 24 with Lion City Sailors taking on Tanjong Pagar United.

READ MORE HERE

