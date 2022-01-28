Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 28.
Long-term F1 deal could enhance S'pore race experience, legacy: Analysts
The fresh deal will end in 2028, and by then Singapore could establish itself as a racing venue in the same vein as some Grands Prix in Europe.
New set of challenges awaits Singapore when night race returns
Competition as a host city is even fiercer and Singapore's reputation as a glitzy night race is also no longer proprietary, says ST's Jonathan Wong.
S'pore signs FTA with Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru bloc
Asia markets spooked as Fed chief signals rate hikes
SPH Media Trust to set up fact-checking service to counter fake news
It will also launch media awareness and financial literacy programmes for the public.
611 Covid-19 patients in hospital in S'pore; 49 need oxygen support, 12 in ICU
There were 5,090 new community cases; 379 cases were detected in travellers entering Singapore.
Chronic kidney disease on the rise in Singapore
NKF has been seeing more than 100 applications for admission every month, up from about 60 a month a few years ago.
Ex-Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's Bersatu hit by defections ahead of Johor polls
Saving face: Festive masks to wear for Chinese New Year
This year's festive offerings for adults and children come in an explosion of colours.
Couple euthanise sick dog, only to realise wrong medication issued; AVS investigating
The 12-year-old miniature schnauzer had taken medication for heart failure meant for another dog.
