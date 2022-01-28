Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Long-term F1 deal could enhance S'pore race experience, legacy: Analysts

The fresh deal will end in 2028, and by then Singapore could establish itself as a racing venue in the same vein as some Grands Prix in Europe.

New set of challenges awaits Singapore when night race returns

Competition as a host city is even fiercer and Singapore's reputation as a glitzy night race is also no longer proprietary, says ST's Jonathan Wong.

S'pore signs FTA with Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru bloc

It gives greater access to what is collectively the world's 8th largest economy.

Asia markets spooked as Fed chief signals rate hikes

It remains to be seen if this will rub off on Asia today.

SPH Media Trust to set up fact-checking service to counter fake news

It will also launch media awareness and financial literacy programmes for the public.

611 Covid-19 patients in hospital in S'pore; 49 need oxygen support, 12 in ICU

There were 5,090 new community cases; 379 cases were detected in travellers entering Singapore.

Chronic kidney disease on the rise in Singapore

NKF has been seeing more than 100 applications for admission every month, up from about 60 a month a few years ago.

Ex-Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's Bersatu hit by defections ahead of Johor polls

Tebrau chief Mazlan Bujang and 23 other members are leaving to back the Umno-led BN.

Saving face: Festive masks to wear for Chinese New Year

This year's festive offerings for adults and children come in an explosion of colours.

Couple euthanise sick dog, only to realise wrong medication issued; AVS investigating

The 12-year-old miniature schnauzer had taken medication for heart failure meant for another dog.

