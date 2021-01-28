Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 28.

Teen detained for planning mosque attacks to receive religious, psychological counselling

He is the first detainee influenced by far-right extremist ideology.

Rise of right-wing extremism in Singapore worrying, says Shanmugam

If the teen's attack succeeded, it would likely incite fear and conflict between racial and religious groups here, he said.

Senior couple in first batch to get Covid-19 vaccine urge others to get theirs

They received their vaccines at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic, under a pilot scheme.

Shocking rape of Malaysian teenager in police lock-up raises calls for independent inquiry

There have also been renewed calls for the formation of an independent body to oversee police misdeeds.

China deploys anal swabs to test for Covid-19

It can increase the detection rate of infected people, as traces of the virus linger longer in the anus than in the respiratory tract.

4 S'pore PRs among 25 new Covid-19 imported cases

There were no new cases in the community for the fifth day in a row.

Time for contact tracing cut by more than half with TraceTogether, SafeEntry

The time taken for contract tracing could be reduced from four days, to less than two.

Teen gets rehabilitation order for racially motivated attack on S'pore student in London

He was also ordered to pay $1,000 compensation to student Jonathan Mok.

Keep iPhone 12 away from pacemakers as a precaution, say Apple and medical experts

That means not keeping the handsets in a shirt pocket or on the chest.

Star Wars exhibition makes final stop at ArtScience Museum

Darth Vader's outfit and Princess Leia's bikini are among the original costumes and props on display.

