Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Teen detained for planning mosque attacks to receive religious, psychological counselling
He is the first detainee influenced by far-right extremist ideology.
Rise of right-wing extremism in Singapore worrying, says Shanmugam
If the teen's attack succeeded, it would likely incite fear and conflict between racial and religious groups here, he said.
Senior couple in first batch to get Covid-19 vaccine urge others to get theirs
They received their vaccines at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic, under a pilot scheme.
Shocking rape of Malaysian teenager in police lock-up raises calls for independent inquiry
There have also been renewed calls for the formation of an independent body to oversee police misdeeds.
China deploys anal swabs to test for Covid-19
It can increase the detection rate of infected people, as traces of the virus linger longer in the anus than in the respiratory tract.
4 S'pore PRs among 25 new Covid-19 imported cases
There were no new cases in the community for the fifth day in a row.
Time for contact tracing cut by more than half with TraceTogether, SafeEntry
The time taken for contract tracing could be reduced from four days, to less than two.
Teen gets rehabilitation order for racially motivated attack on S'pore student in London
He was also ordered to pay $1,000 compensation to student Jonathan Mok.
Keep iPhone 12 away from pacemakers as a precaution, say Apple and medical experts
That means not keeping the handsets in a shirt pocket or on the chest.
Star Wars exhibition makes final stop at ArtScience Museum
Darth Vader's outfit and Princess Leia's bikini are among the original costumes and props on display.