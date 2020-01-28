Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 28.

Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family's home in Ceylon Road



The 56-year-old woman from Wuhan, who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 18, is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and her condition is stable. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Wuhan virus: All inbound air travellers will undergo temperature screening; visual inspections to be carried out



A staff member screens the body temperatures of arriving passengers at the Changi Airport in Singapore on Jan 22, 2020. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT



Special attention will go to passengers from China, with newly assigned healthcare teams stationed nearby as they alight from these flights.

Wuhan virus: Outbreak expected to impact Singapore economy but support measures ready, says Chan Chun Sing



Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force on the Wuhan coronavirus on Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Tourism-related sectors are of immediate concern.

Wuhan virus outbreak will be a test of 4G leaders' teamwork, say political observers



(From left) Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung at the press conference, on Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The group was out in force on Monday to announce a slew of new measures aimed at protecting Singaporeans from the infectious new coronavirus.

Wuhan virus: Countries scramble to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan



A woman puts a protective mask in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Wuhan, China, Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Japanese and American nationals in Wuhan are set to be the first foreigners to leave the city since it was locked down.

Wuhan virus: Not sure if something is fake news? Ask ST



ST is pitching in to help its readers distinguish between real and fake news amid a spate of online posts and social media messages alleging unverified information.

Wuhan virus: 'Draconian' travel curbs needed to halt spread, say scientists



Pedestrians wearing face masks cross a road in Hong Kong on Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The number of infections would likely double every six days, peaking in April and May for those places currently dealing with an outbreak, said an expert.

Interactive: Singapore's mysterious 'drain walkers'



The Straits Times team witnesses a strange scene of men walking along drains beside an expressway slip road leading to Woodlands Road on Nov 2019. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF



These men live in makeshift homes deep in the forested hilltops near Kranji Expressway and move around undetected via a network of drains.

Kobe Bryant's death: Helicopter got special approval to fly despite weather conditions



Memorial signage for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, hangs near Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Jan 26, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Whether the pilot made the right decision will likely be at the centre of the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Plan to help youth tackle mental health issues



SG Youth Action Plan panel co-chairs Sim Ann and Edward Chia say that besides helping to develop the mental health first-response capabilities of young people, the group will also engage employers on providing better support for those with mental health conditions in the workplace. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



A group will work with schools to equip young people with the necessary skills to help their peers with mental health conditions.

