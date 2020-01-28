Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 28.
Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family's home in Ceylon Road
The 56-year-old woman is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and her condition is stable.
Wuhan virus: All inbound air travellers will undergo temperature screening; visual inspections to be carried out
Special attention will go to passengers from China, with newly assigned healthcare teams stationed nearby as they alight from these flights.
Wuhan virus: Outbreak expected to impact Singapore economy but support measures ready, says Chan Chun Sing
Tourism-related sectors are of immediate concern.
Wuhan virus outbreak will be a test of 4G leaders' teamwork, say political observers
The group was out in force on Monday to announce a slew of new measures aimed at protecting Singaporeans from the infectious new coronavirus.
Wuhan virus: Countries scramble to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan
Japanese and American nationals in Wuhan are set to be the first foreigners to leave the city since it was locked down.
Wuhan virus: Not sure if something is fake news? Ask ST
ST is pitching in to help its readers distinguish between real and fake news amid a spate of online posts and social media messages alleging unverified information.
Wuhan virus: 'Draconian' travel curbs needed to halt spread, say scientists
The number of infections would likely double every six days, peaking in April and May for those places currently dealing with an outbreak, said an expert.
Interactive: Singapore's mysterious 'drain walkers'
These men live in makeshift homes deep in the forested hilltops near Kranji Expressway and move around undetected via a network of drains.
Kobe Bryant's death: Helicopter got special approval to fly despite weather conditions
Whether the pilot made the right decision will likely be at the centre of the investigation into the cause of the crash.
Plan to help youth tackle mental health issues
A group will work with schools to equip young people with the necessary skills to help their peers with mental health conditions.