Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 27, 2024

Use of ez-link, Nets FlashPay cards on public transport to stay till at least 2030: Chee Hong Tat
The $40 million bill to retain the card-based system will not affect fares, said the minister.
Phasing out older payment cards in SimplyGo switch a ‘judgment error’, says Transport Minister
ICJ ruling will increase Israel’s diplomatic isolation, but has little impact on the war in Gaza
The judges did not order a ceasefire, as demanded by South Africa, nor did they direct Israel to stop its bombing.
S’pore needs ‘active foreign policy’ that requires constant engagement: President Tharman
HK leaders say ‘days of fear’ are over, but Hong Kongers beg to differ. Who is right?
The city’s famed resilience is being tested on its rocky road to recovery after recent years of trauma.
Cordlife lapses: Viability results of 19,700 cord blood units to be released by end-March
Investigations had been expected to take about six weeks, based on a December 2023 announcement.
Majority of heat injury patients at SGH are young adults aged 18 to 39: Study
Over 200 of the 426 heat-related injury cases at SGH happened in December, one of the cooler months.
15-year-old teen among 68 suspects arrested in islandwide drug bust, over $60k in narcotics seized
The anti-drug operation covered areas such as Ang Mo Kio, MacPherson, Pasir Ris and Woodlands.
Klopp to take sabbatical, rules out ever managing another English club
How dangling a $10k carrot has helped private bus company woo younger S’porean drivers
Westpoint Transit's joining bonus has attracted 1,300 job applicants since December, half of whom are under 45.