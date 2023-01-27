Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 27

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Bridge at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve reopens after 2 fell through hole into raging waters
The hole was patched up after the waters had receded, and no other missing panels or gaps were found in the park.
Digital portal for property conveyancing expected to be completed in 2026
This comes as the SLA aims to fully digitise the current paper-based process for both private and public properties.
Sabah fisherman rescued after clinging onto jerrycan for 30 hours in the sea
271 people under probe over scams that cost victims more than $5.3m
The suspects, aged between 16 and 81, are believed to be involved in more than 950 scam cases.
Denmark calls for mandatory military service for women
The emerging age of ambiguity in the global order
The US and China will remain at the heart of a fluid international order, one in which the complexities of interdependence will make it increasingly difficult to neatly classify relationships as ‘friend’ or ‘foe’.
Generative AI: How will the new era of machine learning affect you?
Systems like ChatGPT can produce content to order, threatening not just jobs but also resulting in a surge of misinformation, says the writer.
F J Benjamin makes fashion-forward bets on wellness, skincare as founder retires
The company operates 144 stores across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, distributing a total of 20 international brands.
IMH doctor not required to tell family she was giving drug that likely led to patient’s death: Coroner
The patient, who had intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder, was given a mood stabiliser called carbamazepine.
Sporting Life: Do people look too hard for a villain in Novak Djokovic?
Conflict is an essential part of sport and inventing an artificial narrative of hero and villain is evidently good for ticket sales, writes Rohit Brijnath.