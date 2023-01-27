Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Bridge at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve reopens after 2 fell through hole into raging waters

The hole was patched up after the waters had receded, and no other missing panels or gaps were found in the park.

Digital portal for property conveyancing expected to be completed in 2026

This comes as the SLA aims to fully digitise the current paper-based process for both private and public properties.

Sabah fisherman rescued after clinging onto jerrycan for 30 hours in the sea

The 69-year old man was found 10.2km away from where the boat sank.

More On This Topic
271 people under probe over scams that cost victims more than $5.3m

The suspects, aged between 16 and 81, are believed to be involved in more than 950 scam cases.

Denmark calls for mandatory military service for women

Currently, women can join on a voluntary basis.

The emerging age of ambiguity in the global order

The US and China will remain at the heart of a fluid international order, one in which the complexities of interdependence will make it increasingly difficult to neatly classify relationships as ‘friend’ or ‘foe’.

Generative AI: How will the new era of machine learning affect you?

Systems like ChatGPT can produce content to order, threatening not just jobs but also resulting in a surge of misinformation, says the writer.

F J Benjamin makes fashion-forward bets on wellness, skincare as founder retires

The company operates 144 stores across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, distributing a total of 20 international brands.

IMH doctor not required to tell family she was giving drug that likely led to patient’s death: Coroner

The patient, who had intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder, was given a mood stabiliser called carbamazepine.

Sporting Life: Do people look too hard for a villain in Novak Djokovic?

Conflict is an essential part of sport and inventing an artificial narrative of hero and villain is evidently good for ticket sales, writes Rohit Brijnath.

