Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Singapore-Indonesia agreements reflect both sides' interests as well as rights
Once ratified and implemented, they will allow bilateral relations to move forward, says ST's Zakir Hussain.
S'pore-Indonesia agreement on airspace can smooth bilateral relations, say analysts
Under the agreement, Indonesia will delegate parts of its realigned FIR to Singapore to provide air navigation services.
New age in Singapore's relations with Indonesia
The signing of agreements on longstanding bilateral issues demonstrates the maturity of the relationship and fosters mutually beneficial cooperation, says Barry Desker.
580 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in S'pore; 11 in ICU
The weekly infection growth rate is 2.50, which means it is taking less than one week for cases to double.
Malaysia sees sharp rise in school clusters due to violations of Covid-19 rules
Teachers with Covid-19 symptoms still turned up in class, increasing the rate of infection.
Parliament watchdog raises concerns over risks of long-term WFH for public servants
The Public Accounts Committee also highlighted the impact on governance, controls, oversight and accountability.
Construction demand for 2022 to return to near pre-Covid-19 levels
Although the outlook for the construction sector is upbeat, it remains vulnerable due to the Omicron threat.
British PM Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties
He vowed to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties.
China recalibrates anti-terror campaign in Xinjiang
Lion dance with 'good luck' ritual not allowed in condos during CNY
Businesses and home owners traditionally invite troupes to perform the ritual for good luck and fortune.
