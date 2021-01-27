Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 27.
Covid-19 vaccination centres in all 24 HDB towns by end-March
Each centre will be able to administer 2,000 vaccinations per day.
MOH offers Covid-19 tests to those working at Jewel Changi Airport, T3 shops after 3 past cases found to have UK strain
Two of the three cases visited Jewel on Dec 31 and the third was at Terminal 3 on the same day.
First two community vaccination centres cater to elderly, with larger booths for wheelchairs
There is also an express lane for people who are not so mobile.
Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus after strong earnings amid Covid-19 pandemic
Those ranked as assistant managers and above could get up to 15.72 months' bonus.
More than 6 in 10 Singaporeans likely to continue good hygiene practice after Covid-19: NTU study
Nearly seven in 10 said they will continue to engage in social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
Global coronavirus cases top 100 million: AFP tally
Worldwide, at least 2,151,242 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.
DBS rolls out additional measures to control queues at pop-up ATMs for new CNY notes
The expected waiting time at 21 of the 41 locations was more than two hours.
Changes to tongue, hands or feet may flag coronavirus, Spanish study shows
The conclusions emerged from research carried out among 666 Covid-19 patients in Madrid.
Go-to guide for Thaipusam 2021
The annual festival takes a different form due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Spice kids' from Jeya Spices and Anthony The Spice Maker put new spin on old trade
Third-generation "spice kids" are keeping their family's spice mixing trades alive, but in very different ways.