Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 27.

Covid-19 vaccination centres in all 24 HDB towns by end-March

Each centre will be able to administer 2,000 vaccinations per day.

MOH offers Covid-19 tests to those working at Jewel Changi Airport, T3 shops after 3 past cases found to have UK strain

Two of the three cases visited Jewel on Dec 31 and the third was at Terminal 3 on the same day.

First two community vaccination centres cater to elderly, with larger booths for wheelchairs

There is also an express lane for people who are not so mobile.

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus after strong earnings amid Covid-19 pandemic

Those ranked as assistant managers and above could get up to 15.72 months' bonus.

More than 6 in 10 Singaporeans likely to continue good hygiene practice after Covid-19: NTU study

Nearly seven in 10 said they will continue to engage in social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

Global coronavirus cases top 100 million: AFP tally

Worldwide, at least 2,151,242 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

DBS rolls out additional measures to control queues at pop-up ATMs for new CNY notes

The expected waiting time at 21 of the 41 locations was more than two hours.

Changes to tongue, hands or feet may flag coronavirus, Spanish study shows

The conclusions emerged from research carried out among 666 Covid-19 patients in Madrid.

Go-to guide for Thaipusam 2021

The annual festival takes a different form due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Spice kids' from Jeya Spices and Anthony The Spice Maker put new spin on old trade

Third-generation "spice kids" are keeping their family's spice mixing trades alive, but in very different ways.

